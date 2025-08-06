VIP Clothing's Q1 Net Profit Falls Over 8.2 Pc To Rs 2.22 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) VIP Clothing Limited on Wednesday reported a drop in net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with earnings falling 8.26 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2.22 crore compared to Rs 2.42 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

This decline came despite stable revenue, as the company's revenue from operations rose slightly by 0.83 per cent to Rs 65.44 crore from Rs 64.9 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income in the quarter stood at Rs 65.59 crore, marginally higher than Rs 65.57 crore in the previous quarter, while total expenses were almost unchanged at Rs 62.32 crore.

Alongside its earnings, the company also informed the exchanges about the new partnership with Eternal Limited's Blinkit to launch its flagship sub-brands, VIP and Frenchie, on the quick-commerce platform.

The launch will first roll out in Karnataka and NCR, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days, the company said in its filing.

This move is part of VIP Clothing's strategy to strengthen its presence in the quick-commerce space.

The company has already tied up with Swiggy Instamart and Zepto -- making its VIP and Frenchie ranges available for delivery within minutes in several parts of India.

Kanishk Pathare, Head – D2C at VIP Clothing Limited, said the Blinkit partnership is aimed at meeting customers where they live, work, and shop, and at lightning speed.

He described the move as a boost to the brand's direct-to-consumer strategy, ensuring its products are just minutes away from buyers.

Deputy Managing Director Kapil Pathare said 2025 has been a year of scaling operations, with partnerships across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, alongside expansion into new physical retail stores and markets.

He added that the company's current strategies are only the beginning and aim to make VIP Clothing products accessible to consumers in every possible way.