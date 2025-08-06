VOID Technologies Appoints Mike Dennis As Chief Executive Officer

Mike Dennis, CEO of VOID Technologies

VOID Technologies, developer of thermoplastics cavitation additive and masterbatch technologies, has announced the appointment of Mike Dennis as CEO.

NEENAH, WI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VOID Technologies, developer of thermoplastics cavitation additive and masterbatch technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Dennis as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 4th.

Mike is a highly experienced C-suite leader with a strong track record in private equity-backed growth businesses. He brings deep commercial, strategic, and technical expertise, with particular strength in sales and marketing leadership. Mike has held senior roles at Garlock Printing and Converting, Interflex Group, and Alcan, and has significant experience and network in VOID's core markets of packaging and material sciences.

An engineer by training, Mike holds an M.S. in Packaging Engineering from Michigan State University. He will be based at VOID's U.S. headquarters in Neenah, Wisconsin.

David Traynor, Executive Chairman of VOID Technologies, commented:“Mike is an excellent fit for VOID, joining us at a pivotal time as we move into commercial growth. The team is looking forward to working with Mike at this critical point in our development.”

Mike Dennis, CEO of VOID Technologies, said:“This is an exciting time to be joining VOID. The technology is highly differentiated, the team is talented and motivated, and the commercial momentum is building. I look forward to working with our partners and customers to scale the business and deliver real impact.”

Mike succeeds James Gibson, VOID's founding CEO, who will step down from the board and leave the business at the end of 2025. James has led VOID since its formation in 2015 and has played a defining part in shaping the company's journey. James remains a significant shareholder in VOID and will continue to support the company through the transition. The Directors wish him every success in the future.

