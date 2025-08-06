Ceva's 20 Billion Device Milestone Paves The Way For A New Era In Smart Edge Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Achievement underscores Ceva's technology leadership and deep industry partnerships for more than two decades, amid accelerating demand for ubiquitous edge AI

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world increasingly shaped by intelligent devices that connect, sense, and perceive our surroundings, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA ), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced it has surpassed 20 billion Ceva-powered devices shipped globally. This milestone not only cements Ceva's legacy as a foundational technology provider of the mobile and IoT eras, but sets the stage for the next phase of the company's journey: bringing the power of on-device AI to every corner of the smart edge ecosystem, across consumer, automotive, industrial, mobile, PC and IoT markets.

Each day begins in a world quietly transformed by smart technology-where intelligence and connectivity power the way we live, work, and move. With over 20 billion Ceva-powered devices around the world, we're enabling today – and powering what's next.

Ceva's impact extends far beyond traditional devices, powering an extraordinary variety of smart products. From smart rings that track health metrics in real time and AI-driven robotic vacuums, to golf putters that analyze your swing and bicycles that can communicate with traffic and road infrastructure to improve safety - Ceva's IP is at the core. Ceva doesn't just make products smart - it makes them continuously smarter, enabling them to connect, sense, and adapt in real time.

From the earliest feature phones and smartphones to today's AI-powered earbuds, smartwatches, 5G base stations, and ADAS-equipped vehicles, Ceva's silicon and software IPs have driven innovation for over two decades. Trusted by hundreds of global innovators - including many of the world's leading semiconductor companies and OEMs - Ceva technologies power the intelligent solutions shaping the future.

"Surpassing 20 billion devices is more than a milestone - it's a testament to Ceva's role as a trusted innovation partner to the world's leading technology companies. We couldn't have achieved this without our employees, customers, and partners - the driving force behind our success," said Amir Panush, CEO of Ceva. "For more than two decades, our IP has quietly powered the intelligent edge - connecting, sensing, and processing data in products that shape everyday life. Today, we're entering a new era of opportunity, where scalable on-device AI and edge intelligence are redefining how systems interact with the world around them. Ceva is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, delivering the IP foundation our customers need to build the next generation of smart, adaptive, and differentiated products."

Ceva's Expansive and Silent Impact

While it may not be highly visible to consumers, Ceva technology is a core enabler in more than 20 billion devices worldwide, establishing it as one of the most influential companies in the global tech supply chain. Ceva's pervasive yet often silent role powering the smart edge spans from flagship smartphones, laptops and wearables to smart home systems, automotive platforms and industrial applications. Ceva's silicon and software IP serve as the foundation for the connected, intelligent world, providing the critical infrastructure for on-device AI, multi-modal sensing, and ubiquitous wireless connectivity that tomorrow's devices demand.

Supporting Partner Quotes:

"Ceva has been a trusted partner to Actions Technology for many years," said Dr. Zhengyu Zhou, Chairman & CEO of Actions Technology . "Their Bluetooth and audio IPs have been instrumental in enabling us to deliver hundreds of millions of high-quality AIoT SoCs to our customers. We commend Ceva on this incredible milestone and their continued leadership in smart edge innovation."

"Ceva's 20 billion device milestone highlights their impact on smart, low-power innovation at the edge. At Ambiq, we share a common mission to enable intelligent, energy-efficient devices that are shaping the future of connected technology," said Scott Hanson, CTO of Ambiq .

"Congratulations to Ceva on reaching 20 billion devices," said Dr. Xikai Zhao, Vice President of ASR Microelectronics . "Ceva has been a key enabler for ASR since day one, helping us expand into multiple markets with a broad portfolio powered by their connectivity and sensing IPs."

"Ceva's wireless connectivity IP has been essential in helping us deliver high-performance, low-power connectivity solutions across a wide range of consumer and IoT applications for more than a decade," said Dr. Pengfei Zhang, CEO of Beken Corporation . "Their Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and DSP IPs enable us to consistently meet the requirements of smart, connected devices with exceptional performance and efficiency."

"Our collaboration with Ceva has enabled us to lead the ultra-low power wireless smart audio market with cutting-edge solutions," said Mr. Guoguang Zhao, CEO and Vice Chairman of Bestechnic . "Together, we've shipped more than a billion earbuds, smartwatches, wireless speakers and smartglasses that deliver ultra-low power and seamless wireless performance."

"Ceva's sensor fusion software has played a vital role in enhancing the Magic Motion Remote experience across LG TVs powered by webOS, where intuitive navigation feels effortless and natural," said Neo Lee, Senior Director of webOS Product Planning at LG Electronics . "We congratulate Ceva on this remarkable milestone."

"Ceva's DSPs deliver the performance and flexibility we need to enable our 5G and beyond networks," said Derek Urbaniak, Head of SoC, Nokia Mobile Networks . "Their solutions have helped us scale efficiently while maintaining the industry-leading performance our customers expect from our Base Station and Radio products. We salute Ceva on surpassing 20 billion devices - a testament to leadership in IP innovation."

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ceva on reaching this significant milestone," said Charles Dachs, Senior Vice President & General Manager at NXP® Semiconductors . "Our long-standing collaboration with Ceva has helped us deliver robust, high-impact solutions to our connected MCU customers."

"Our partnership with Ceva has helped us enable advanced connectivity, imaging, audio, and AI capabilities faster," said Hisato Yoshida, COO of Socionext . "Their comprehensive IP portfolio and technical expertise have been key in enabling high-performance SoCs across multiple product categories. Congratulations to the Ceva team on this impressive milestone - a true reflection of their impact on the semiconductor industry."

"Ceva has been a trusted partner in our journey to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient chip experiences," expressed by UNISOC . "Their IP has helped us bring advanced connectivity and multimedia capabilities to billions of users worldwide."

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge . Our wireless communications , sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth , Wi-Fi , UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IP s, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 20 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart EdgeTM

