Empower Finance Rebrands To Tilt And Launches Tilt Credit Cards To Accelerate Reliable Access To Fair Credit

New name, comprehensive redesign, and the introduction of three unsecured credit cards mark a pivotal step in the company's evolution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Finance, Inc., a leader in cash flow underwriting and a pioneer in financial product innovation, today announced that it has rebranded to Tilt . The new brand identity signals the company's evolution toward a broader suite of cash and credit products-and a deeper commitment to expanding reliable access to fair credit around the world. Alongside the rebrand, Tilt has launched Tilt Credit Cards (issued by WebBank), a lineup of unsecured cash back cards designed to support non-prime customers from day one and help them move forward.

Tilt products are built for the millions of people who are often underestimated by traditional lenders-those earning steadily and managing expenses responsibly, but whose credit history is recovering, limited, or still in the making. Instead of relying only on credit scores, Tilt products use real-time cash flow and alternative data to more precisely assess an individual's financial situation and readiness for cash or credit. Backed by six years of performance data and 250+ nontraditional indicators of financial health, the proprietary underwriting powers a growing offering-from no-interest advances to flexible lines of credit to unsecured credit cards. Tilt serves over three million active subscribers in the US and has been profitable since 2022.

"My team sees something that traditional lenders overlook-many people are good for it," said Warren Hogarth, Co-Founder and CEO of Tilt. "They have the intention and ability to repay, but the traditional credit system hasn't been built to recognize potential and possibility. Today, less than 41% of non-prime credit card applicants are approved for credit cards, and for people with no credit score, approval rates plummet to 20%. That's why we're working to create a system designed to go beyond the score-and make credit more accessible and responsive. We're tilting the playing field back to level."

In addition to its momentum in the US, the company established a consumer credit business in Mexico in 2022 under the Empower name, which will rebrand in the coming months. Over the past year, Tilt has expanded its reach through a series of strategic acquisitions, including Petal, a US credit card company; Cashalo, a digital credit platform in the Philippines; and most recently, NIRA, a provider of personal loans serving India. Cashalo and NIRA will continue operating under their existing brands in their local markets. Together, these efforts advance Tilt's vision of an inclusive credit system that works for more consumers worldwide.

"The decision to invest in Empower was clear, and the transition to Tilt underscores the scale of what the team is building," said Sam Giber, General Partner at Blisce. "They're setting the tempo in a sector long ready for reinvention-using technology to see people more fully and serve them more fairly. That's what makes this company so compelling."

About Tilt Finance, Inc.: Tilt is a financial technology company on a mission to expand reliable access to fair credit and give anyone in the world the opportunity to improve their financial security and mobility. The company offers a better way to access money by looking at real-time income and spending, not just credit scores, to understand every individual's potential. Tilt products include no-interest advances, unsecured credit cards, and flexible lines of credit, along with personal finance tools like automatic savings, score monitoring, and spend tracking to help improve credit health over time. The Tilt Line of Credit is provided by FinWise Bank. Tilt Credit Cards are issued by WebBank. Banking services are provided by nbkc bank, Member FDIC. Tilt is based in San Francisco, CA.

About Blisce: Blisce is a venture capital firm co-headquartered in New York and Paris, backing founders who are reshaping global industries. From Series A to IPO, they partner with entrepreneurs who are shaping culture and redefining industries-transforming breakthrough ventures into impactful, enduring businesses that help build a better world.

