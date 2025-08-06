MIND Launches The First Autonomous DLP Platform, Delivering Simplified Data Protection Across The Enterprise



Industry-leading data discovery: Automated and continuous inventory of sensitive data at rest and user/agentic AI/non-human activities to remove data security blind spots.

Autonomous, AI-powered classification: 91% more accurate than legacy DLP tools, eliminating alert fatigue and false positives with MIND AI, a multi-layer classification engine that goes beyond RegEx pattern matching and uniquely categorizes sensitive file types like never before.

Business-aligned policies: Simple, intuitive policy creation with out-of-the-box templates to achieve faster time-to-value.

Effortless remediation: Automated responses, guided workflows and integration with current remediation platforms to reduce data security risks and exposure.

Secure data at rest and protect data in motion: MIND actively prevents leaks wherever data lives or moves across IT environments, including GenAI, SaaS, endpoints, emails and on-premise file shares, eliminating blind spots due to legacy DLP silos.

User-centric prevention: Real-time, context-aware controls that help users follow security policy, not just block them, dramatically reducing the user friction caused by traditional DLP tools. Rapid time-to-value: With a simple deployment, the MIND platform quickly brings real security value to organizations in days, not months.

"DLP has been a compliance checkbox for far too long. Security teams need a tool that actually protects sensitive data, not just proves compliance," said Eran Barak, Co-Founder & CEO at MIND. "With the explosion of unstructured, highly sensitive data and the use of GenAI in our everyday work, only putting DLP on autopilot at machine speed can keep up. That's why we built MIND – to give security teams control, clarity and real protection for stress-free DLP."

Data security posture management isn't enough – just knowing where your sensitive data lives doesn't keep it safe. Security teams need real prevention, not just visibility and orchestration. As corporate data volumes skyrocket and organizations race to adopt cloud, SaaS and GenAI tools, legacy DLP solutions and modern posture management tools have failed to keep up. Today's security teams are buried in manual work, false positives and operational complexity, while 73% of sensitive data remains exposed, according to our recent research with TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading IT analyst, research and strategy firm.

Security teams today face an overwhelming amount of stress trying to keep pace with DLP alerts. Almost 92% of DLP alerts are false positives, not addressed in 24 hours or never remediated at all. An automated approach to data security, one that brings discovery, classification, remediation, policy management and prevention together, is the key to protecting sensitive data and lowering the stress security teams face. It's time for stress-free DLP.

Key Industry Insights:



78% of organizations find DLP administration challenging

Only 27% of sensitive data is properly discovered and classified On average, enterprises experience 4.2 known sensitive data loss events per year, despite using multiple DLP tools

MIND customers have seen DLP management time drop by 80%, false positives cut by 95% and results delivered within hours of deployment, including uncovering critical data risks and blocking exfiltration of sensitive data.

"We're saving a lot of time not looking at irrelevant data and false positives, probably a fifth of past DLP programs," said Yaron Blachman, Chief Information Security Officer at OpenWeb.

"MIND is the best DLP tool I've seen...by a lot," said Alessio Faiella, Director of Security Engineering & Security Operations at ThoughtSpot. "They could never add another feature and they'd still be the best."

MIND is the first platform to unite data discovery, AI classification, policy management, automated remediation and intelligent prevention, all in one, easy-to-deploy-and-manage solution. With coverage for GenAI, SaaS, endpoints, emails and on-premise file shares, MIND helps organizations mind what matters and regain confidence in their data security.

"With MIND, we are automating the key needs to protect your company's sensitive data so you can avoid the damage that comes from data loss events. Our north star is to help put DLP programs on autopilot with our platform through simplification and automation. It's time for organizations to trust their DLP," said Itai Schwartz, Co-Founder and CTO at MIND.

MIND is on a roll with industry recognition in 2025, recently being named one of Fortune's Top 50 Cybersecurity Companies of 2025 in partnership with Evolution Equity Partners, underscoring MIND's exceptional leadership in the cybersecurity industry and the only DLP solution on this prestigious list. Selected from hundreds of nominees, this inclusion in the Top 50 reflects a rigorous evaluation by a panel of top investors and cybersecurity experts. The judging criteria included technical innovation, operational excellence and a steadfast commitment to strengthening global cyber resilience.

Recently recognized as an Honorable Mention by the expert-led judging panel of the Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition , MIND stood out among hundreds of submissions to identify the brightest new stars that have demonstrated innovation to address today's critical cybersecurity challenges. MIND is one of only two startups that have been honored in the RSACTM 2025 Conference 20th Annual Innovation Sandbox Contest and Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition. Experience MIND's award-winning, stress-free DLP platform at Black Hat booth #4833 from August 6 to 7.

