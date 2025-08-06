HEALWELL AI To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 13, 2025
- HEALWELL AI to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) (" HEALWELL " or the " Company "), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the Company will release its Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by James Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President and Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer.
HEALWELL AI Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Webcast link:
Toll-Free North America: 1-833-752-3509
International Toll: 1-647-846-7993
When connecting to the conference call via phone, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the "HEALWELL AI Inc. Conference Call."
James Lee
Chief Executive Officer
HEALWELL AI Inc.
About HEALWELL AI
HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit .
For more information:
Pardeep S. Sangha
Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc.
Phone: 604-572-6392
...
