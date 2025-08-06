Adanola Announces Investment From STORY3 Capital Partners To Accelerate Global Growth

STORY3 is a leading alternative investment manager that employs flexible investment strategy and pairs deep industry expertise, operating support, and unique transactional experience to support value creation for its partners. (PRNewsfoto/STORY3 Capital Partners)

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adanola, the U.K. based cult womenswear brand redefining the active lifestyle wardrobe, is pleased to announce a significant minority investment from STORY3 Capital Partners, the Los Angeles based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation within the consumer sector.

This strategic partnership marks an important milestone in Adanola's continued expansion, enabling the brand to strengthen its position as a global leader in the activewear space.

Founded in 2015 by Hyrum Cook, Adanola emerged from a singular vision, to create the everyday uniform for modern women; elevated, versatile activewear that transitions effortlessly between function and aesthetic. Its rise has been powered by cultfavourite products like the Ultimate Leggings (with over 1.5 million pairs sold), alongside high-profile supporters including Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Veneda Carter and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

In June 2024, Adanola appointed Niran Chana as CEO. Previously, Niran served as Chief Commercial Officer at Gymshark where he played a key role in scaling the business, having joined in 2015. Niran was brought into Adanola to drive growth and lead overall strategy and execution.

"Adanola's ascent has been fuelled by staying disciplined as a women's product-first, active lifestyle brand. Across all areas of the company, we've curated the partners that support the vision of the brand. We're thrilled to announce the investment from STORY3 which values Adanola at approximately $530 million. STORY3's deep experience for building consumer brands will be crucial as we continue to build sustainable, profitable growth across key markets and reinforce Adanola's position as a leader in the consumer sector. I'm incredibly proud of what the Adanola team has achieved to-date, and we're poised and ready for our next chapter" - Niran Chana, Adanola CEO.

Peter Comisar, Founder and Managing Partner of STORY3 and former Goldman Sachs Partner, stated, "Adanola has garnered uniquely strong and authentic relationships with consumers, and we believe the business is in the early stages of powerful global growth. We are honoured to serve as a trusted partner to Hyrum and Niran given our long track record of supporting founders and entrepreneurial executive teams."

Samir Shah, STORY3 Partner, added, "With decades of experience around the consumer landscape, STORY3 believes in the convergence of consumer brands, digital media, and technology to succeed in today's disrupted world and supports its investments to excel in each of those facets to create enduring value. We see extraordinary opportunities to support the Adanola team as it leverages its loyal customer base and revered products to continue to expand in its home U.K. market and within key growth markets including the U.S."

Adanola's DTC model is complemented by a highly curated wholesale network, including the Selfridges Group, David Jones, Ounass, Equinox, and Soho House. The brand maintains an accessible price point for its customer, whilst partnering with premium platforms to reinforce its elevated brand position.

Looking ahead, Adanola will continue to prioritise digital channels whilst selectively growing its retail presence with long-term plans for its own-brand stores.

The partnership with STORY3 sets the stage for Adanola's next chapter, accelerating international growth whilst staying true to the brand's DNA: refined product design and brand-first partnerships.

About Adanola

Adanola is a contemporary active lifestyle brand creating versatile activewear and wardrobe essentials for style, comfort and movement. Driven by a commitment to creating the ultimate everyday uniform, Adanola designs with real life in mind, offering adaptable, elevated pieces that easily transition between fitness and daily routines. Each collection is built to support modern, on-the-go lives with a focus on wearability and performance that empowers individuals to embrace their unique identities.

Worn by a global community and championed by cultural figures including Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Veneda Carter, Tina Kunakey and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adanola continues to grow as a brand that reflects the pace, style and priorities of the modern consumer.

About STORY3 Capital

STORY3 is a leading alternative investment manager that employs a flexible investment strategy and pairs deep industry expertise, operating support, and unique transactional experience to support value creation for its partners. Paramount to its investment lens is a focus on companies at the nexus of consumer, commerce and content, where STORY3 believes its capital, skillset, and relationships can substantially impact value creation. For more information, please visit .

