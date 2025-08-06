Electric Boat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, With Yamaha Motor, Vision Marine Technologies, RAND Boats, SVP Yachts, Electracraft, Pure Watercraft, Volvo Penta, And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Electric Boat Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Electric Boat Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Electric Boat Market: Boat Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Leisure Boats
4.3. Fishing Boats
4.4. Pontoon & Deck Boats
4.5. Yachts & Cruisers
4.6. Commercial & Utility Boats
Chapter 5. Electric Boat Market: Propulsion Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Electric Boat Market: Propulsion Type Movement Analysis
5.3. Outboard Electric Propulsion
5.4. Inboard Electric Propulsion
5.5. Hybrid Propulsion
5.6. Solar-Integrated Systems
Chapter 6. Electric Boat Market: By Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Electric Boat Market: By Battery Type Movement Analysis
6.3. Lithium-ion Batteries
6.4. Lead-acid Batteries
6.5. Other Advanced Chemistries
Chapter 7. Electric Boat Market: By Power Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Electric Boat Market: By Power Source Movement Analysis
7.3. < 10 kW
7.4. 10-50 kW
7.5. 50-150 kW
7.6. >150 kW
Chapter 8. Electric Boat Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Electric Boat Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Vision Marine Technologies Duffy Electric Boat Company RAND Boats ApS SVP Yachts d.o.o. (Greenline) ElectraCraft, Inc. Frauscher Bootswerft GmbH X Shore AB Pure Watercraft Inc. Volvo Penta Corporation
CommentsNo comment