Russian area announces itself ‘carbon neutral’
(MENAFN) The Sakhalin Region in Russia’s Far East has officially reached carbon neutrality, becoming the country’s first region to offset all of its greenhouse gas emissions, Governor Valery Limarenko announced.
Speaking at the 'Islands of Growth' international climate forum in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Limarenko said that according to the region’s official emissions inventory, the amount of greenhouse gases absorbed has now surpassed emissions.
“We have fulfilled the president’s directive and demonstrated that it’s possible to transition to a low-carbon economy without hindering industrial growth,” the governor stated on Telegram, adding that the goal was achieved a full year ahead of schedule.
The carbon neutrality effort began in 2022 as part of a pilot project by Moscow, aiming for net-zero emissions in Sakhalin by the end of 2025. Dozens of companies joined the initiative, contributing to a reporting system for greenhouse gases and participating in a state-run carbon quota market.
At the forum, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov noted that climate initiatives directly impact the global competitiveness of Russian exports. He said Russia could excel in low-carbon industries such as aluminum, lithium, fertilizers, as well as nuclear and hydropower.
Encouraged by Sakhalin’s success, Reshetnikov suggested that other regions could adopt similar initiatives. The Yakutia Republic is already exploring the possibility, with local officials commissioning research institutions to assess its carbon footprint.
