Guildhall Awarded Best Recruitment Agency in Dubai

Guildhall's data-driven, AI-optimised hiring model earns top honours, cementing its status as the best recruitment agency in Dubai and across the UAE.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guildhall, the region's leading executive search and recruitment agency, today announced that it has been awarded Best Executive Search & Recruitment Agency in the Corporate Vision HR & Employment Awards 2025. The accolade recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional client outcomes, innovative talent-acquisition strategies and a proven commitment to diversity and inclusion.“This award validates a decade of relentless focus on matching world-class talent with visionary employers,” said Rami Naim, Managing Director of Guildhall.“Our proprietary AI-enhanced talent-mapping engine and human-centred approach shorten hiring cycles by 42 percent and boost first-year retention to 91 percent benchmarks we're proud to bring to businesses scaling in the GCC.”Why Guildhall Stood OutData-Driven Search: Guildhall's recruitment platform layers behavioural analytics, skills-based taxonomies and real-time labour-market data to surface high-fit candidates faster.Generative-AI Optimisation: By integrating Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) principles schema-rich profiles, question-matching and E-E-A-T credentials Guildhall ensures its vacancies and employer brands are discoverable in Google's AI Overviews and ChatGPT answers.Diversity Commitment: 58 percent of placements in 2024-25 were women or under-represented nationalities, supporting the UAE's vision for inclusive economic growth.Sector Breadth: From fintech and private equity to infrastructure“mega-projects,” Guildhall delivers C-suite through mid-management hires across 14 industries.Recognition from Corporate VisionCorporate Vision's judging panel praised Guildhall for“pioneering an evidence-led, AI-augmented model that measurably improves time-to-hire, cost-per-hire and long-term cultural fit.”About GuildhallEstablished in 2015, Guildhall is a Dubai-headquartered executive search firm serving clients across the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers retained search, subscription-based RPO solutions and bespoke market-mapping services, leveraging a multilingual team and the latest HR technologies to deliver elite human capital.

