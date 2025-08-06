Fiber Cement Market Future Business Scope Analysis Report, Marketing Strategy & Growth Analysis

Fiber Cement Market, by Raw Material

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published its latest report titled“Fiber Cement Market by Raw Material (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fibers, and Others), Construction Type (Siding, Roofing, Molding & Trimming, and Others), and End Use (Residential and Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.”According to the report, the global fiber cement market was valued at $16.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Dynamics:-Key Growth Drivers:- Rising awareness and regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the construction sector.- Growing demand for durable and low-maintenance building materials.- Accelerating urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies.Market Restraint:- Shortage of skilled labor in developing regions may hinder the pace of growth.Investment Opportunities:- Increasing adoption of sustainable building materials.- Advancements in fiber cement manufacturing technologies.- Expanding construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region.Segment Insights:-By Raw Material:- Portland Cement held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global revenue, driven by its widespread use in concrete, mortar, and stucco.- Cellulosic Fibers are anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.09%, attributed to their growing adoption as eco-friendly reinforcement materials.By Construction Type:- The Siding segment dominated in 2020 with around half of the market share, owing to increasing residential and commercial projects.- The Molding & Trimming segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.91%, due to its rising aesthetic and functional applications.Regional Outlook:The Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, led the global market in 2020 with nearly half of the total revenue. This region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. Rapid urban development and growing residential construction demand are primary contributors to regional growth.Key Players in the Market:- James Hardie PLC- Cembrit Holding A/S- Evonik Industries AG- Nichiha Corporation- Saint-Gobain SA- Toray Industries Inc.- Plycem Corporation- The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd.- CSR Ltd.- Etex Group NVWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

