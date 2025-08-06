Dubai To Implement AI-Based Autonomous Parking System

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai is poised to introduce a revolutionary autonomous parking system powered by artificial intelligence. Parkonic, the UAE's top smart parking solutions provider, has entered a strategic collaboration with Salik Company, the toll gate operator, and Dubai Holding to launch this groundbreaking initiative. The new system is set to transform both on-street and off-street parking across some of the city's most iconic neighbourhoods.

The fully autonomous system will enable users to park their vehicles without the need for tickets, keys, or human intervention. This cutting-edge solution is expected to offer unparalleled convenience, speed, and efficiency, making it a significant leap towards Dubai's ambitions of becoming a global leader in smart city technologies.

The project will cover a range of premium and high-traffic areas in Dubai, from commercial districts to residential zones, including several iconic landmarks. The introduction of this AI-powered system aligns with the city's broader objectives of enhancing urban mobility, reducing traffic congestion, and promoting sustainability.

As part of the collaboration, Parkonic will deploy its advanced AI-powered platform to manage parking spaces, ensuring a seamless experience for drivers. The system will use machine learning algorithms to continuously monitor parking availability and guide vehicles to the nearest available spot. With its real-time data processing capabilities, the system can predict parking demand and make intelligent decisions to optimise space usage.

Salik, the toll operator, will integrate its existing infrastructure with the new parking solution to ensure smooth payment and access management. By adopting a ticketless system, users will benefit from a more streamlined process, eliminating the need for manual payment machines or physical tickets. The solution will instead rely on digital methods for parking reservations and payments, enhancing both security and convenience.

Dubai Holding's involvement in the project underscores its commitment to supporting innovative initiatives that advance Dubai's smart city vision. The company, which has a strong presence in the real estate and hospitality sectors, will assist in facilitating the installation and management of the system across various locations. The initiative will be rolled out gradually, with a focus on implementing it in areas where demand for parking is consistently high.

The adoption of autonomous parking is not only a significant milestone in the development of Dubai's smart city infrastructure but also a step forward in the UAE's wider ambition to integrate AI into everyday life. The UAE has been a frontrunner in leveraging technology to address urban challenges, with the government investing heavily in AI and smart city technologies. This partnership reflects the growing interest in utilising autonomous systems to streamline urban services, reduce operational costs, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents and visitors.

The autonomous parking solution is also expected to contribute to environmental sustainability by improving traffic flow and reducing carbon emissions associated with the search for parking. AI-driven systems have been shown to optimise vehicle movement, reducing the time spent driving around looking for available spaces. This, in turn, decreases fuel consumption and lowers the carbon footprint, aligning with Dubai's goals of becoming a more sustainable city.

The introduction of autonomous parking solutions has already garnered interest in other cities around the world, with numerous global metropolises exploring similar innovations. However, Dubai's initiative stands out as one of the first comprehensive, fully autonomous systems to be implemented across such a wide area. The success of this project could serve as a model for other cities in the region and beyond, as they look to address parking challenges in the face of growing urbanisation.

