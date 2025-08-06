403
Moscow condemns assault on Russian diplomats by Israeli settlers
(MENAFN) Russian officials have reported that a diplomatic vehicle was recently targeted by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, causing mechanical damage. According to statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the incident is being treated as a breach of international diplomatic protections.
As stated by reports, the attack happened on July 30 near Giv'at Asaf, an unauthorized Israeli settlement situated just east of Ramallah and roughly 20 kilometers from Jerusalem. The settlers reportedly hurled verbal threats at the diplomats during the confrontation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the inaction of Israeli forces present at the scene, describing their lack of response as “particularly puzzling.”
“The Israeli Defense Force soldiers didn’t even bother to try and stop the attackers’ aggressive actions,” she said.
The vehicle was transporting representatives of Russia’s diplomatic mission to the Palestinian Authority, who also hold accreditation from Israel’s Foreign Ministry. Moscow has strongly condemned the attack, declaring it a direct breach of international diplomatic law.
“We regard this incident as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” Zakharova stated. She confirmed that Russia’s embassy in Tel Aviv has submitted a formal complaint to Israeli officials.
