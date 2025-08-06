LYNO AI Presale Now Live: Decentralized, AI-Powered Arbitrage Protocol Launches Early Bird Phase

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI , a decentralized and AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage protocol, has officially launched its Early Bird presale phase , offering early participants the opportunity to acquire tokens at an initial price of $0.050 . The protocol is designed to automate arbitrage trading across more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, with community governance and machine learning at its core. The ongoing presale marks a key milestone in the project's roadmap as it prepares for broader platform development and token distribution.

LYNO AI Presale: Early Bird Advantage Unveiled

The current stage of LYNO AI is Early Bird, and the price of the tokens is 0.050, and the following stage will raise the price to 0.055. As of now, over 100,391 tokens have already been sold out of the total 16 million, which is an unexpected early demand. The investors holding ETH, USDT, or USDC can also buy in this promising project using their wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet. One of the unique offerings of early commitment is an alluring giveaway that allows presale purchasers to have a shot at a 100K prize.

Community-Powered Governance Fuels Growth

LYNO AI emphasizes decentralization with a community governance model. The proprietors of the tokens have the capacity to affect the changes in the protocol, fees, and development plans. This encourages openness and incentive compatibility between the developers and the users, allowing the community to determine the course that LYNO is taking with more effectiveness.

Advanced AI-Driven Arbitrage Across 15+ Blockchains

Basically, LYNO AI enable artificial intelligence to interact with blockchain technology and automatically identify and execute profitable transactions on 15+ blockchains (EVM-compatible) such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

Robust Security and Deflation Mechanisms









The security of LYNO AI is of the utmost importance and its smart contracts are carried out by third-party audits conducted by Cyberscope . In addition, enhanced security measures are multi-signature wallets, circuit breakers, slippage protection, and privacy-enhancing zero-knowledge proofs to prevent front-running and MEV. Furthermore, LYNO has the buyback and burn, staking system with up to 60% fee sharing, and quarterly token burns, which all contribute to the scarcity of the token and its long-term value to the holders.

Early signs of Massive Growth: A Shiba Inu Parallel

Top analysts point out that LYNO AI had strong community backing when it was still in its early stages similar to Shiba Inu before it surged. As the community has already bought more than 100K tokens during the presale, there is a high belief that it might experience a 2,500 percent increase due to the rising demands and the novel use of AI in decentralized arbitrage trading.

Why Investors Must Act Now

Considering the Early Bird presale price is currently set at $0.050 and with prices set to rise, there is a strategic point of entry that can be made into LYNO AI ahead of the broader market access that will drive prices up. The convergence of AI-driven technology, community-based governance, high-security, and early rapid adoption makes LYNO AI an extraordinary opportunity in the present crypto sphere.

Conclusion: LYNO AI Leads the Future of DeFi

LYNO AI is an innovative decentralized arbitrage protocol that uses AI to enable the democratization of high-frequency cross-chain trading in a safe and transparent manner. Its community-based governance, multi-level design, high-security audits by Cyberscope, and the current presale progress make LYNO AI the pioneer of a new era of DeFi innovation.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:

Buy Presale- #presale

Whitepaper: whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Win 100k:

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



