Sampo launches a buyback programme of EUR 200 million

Sampo's Board of Directors has resolved to launch a EUR 200 million share buyback programme.

“Sampo is committed to operating a strong but efficient balance sheet. Hence, the Board has decided to launch a new share buyback programme to return the remaining EUR 200 million of excess capital we generated in 2024, in line with our capital management policy. However, the Board retains the option to increase the buyback programme should Sampo be successful in generating further excess capital through the disposal of legacy assets at an attractive valuation during the second half of the year”, says Antti Mäkinen , Chair of the Board.

The aggregate purchase price of the Sampo A shares acquired under the share buyback programme shall not exceed EUR 200 million and the maximum number of Sampo A shares that can be repurchased is 30 million, corresponding to 1 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo. The buyback programme will start at the earliest on 7 August 2025 and end no later than 31 October 2025.

The purchase price per share shall be no more than the highest price paid for the company's shares in public trading on the day of the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares, or alternatively, the average of the share prices (volume weighted average price on the regulated markets where the company's share is admitted to trading) during the five trading days preceding the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares. The lowest purchase price per share shall be the price that is 20 per cent lower than the lowest price paid for the company's shares in public trading during the validity of this authorisation until the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares. The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, CBOE, Turquoise and Aquis. In addition to the shares repurchased in public trading, shares may, subject to certain conditions, be acquired in accelerated bookbuilds (ABB) should such be arranged.

The repurchases in public trading will be made in accordance with the safe harbour arrangement of Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Sampo has appointed Morgan Stanley as the lead manager for the share buyback programme. The lead manager will make trading decisions independently of and without influence from Sampo, within the announced limits.

The repurchases will be carried out by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders' equity. The purpose of the repurchased shares is to reduce the capital of Sampo and the repurchased shares will be cancelled. The buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 23 April 2025.

