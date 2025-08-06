403
Opposition Leaders Warn Against Netanyahu's Strategy
(MENAFN) Two leading opposition figures in Israel have sounded the alarm over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged strategy to completely reoccupy the Gaza Strip, cautioning that such a move would entangle the country in a “never-ending conflict” and jeopardize the safety of the hostages held in the coastal territory.
Yair Golan, who heads the Democrats Party, appealed to Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to resist the mounting pressure, insisting that he should remain in his post despite the political climate.
“Do not quit. Stand firm against the political leadership that is pulling us into an endless war in Gaza,” Golan stated on X.
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Israel Beiteinu Party, echoed similar concerns during an interview with an Israeli national broadcaster.
He described Zamir as “the only rational voice in the Cabinet.”
“Netanyahu does not care about the captives or the soldiers. He only seeks to prolong the war out of sheer lust for power.”
According to a news agency, Netanyahu has already resolved, with endorsement from the United States, to pursue the full reoccupation of Gaza, focusing military efforts on regions suspected of housing hostages.
Insiders aligned with the prime minister have reportedly pressured Zamir to step down if he does not back the proposal.
Tensions surrounding the issue have intensified. On Sunday, Zamir cautioned that a large-scale incursion could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.
Meanwhile, the human rights group Breaking the Silence criticized the reported strategy, describing it as “a death sentence for the captives, soldiers sent into a pointless battle, and countless Gazans labeled as collateral damage.”
