Colle AI (COLLE) Boosts Multichain Deployment Features For Streamlined Creator Workflows

Empowering digital artists with AI-driven tools and enhanced visibility in the NFT space.

Enhanced automation and cross-chain capabilities empower NFT creators with faster, more efficient project launches

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the intelligent multichain NFT creation platform, has rolled out expanded multichain deployment features designed to simplify and accelerate creator workflows. This update allows artists, developers, and brands to launch NFTs more efficiently across multiple blockchain ecosystems with minimal friction.The enhanced multichain functionality introduces automated deployment routing, real-time optimization, and unified drop management, allowing creators to design, configure, and launch assets across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain from a single, streamlined dashboard. Colle AI's AI-driven backend automatically adjusts metadata, token standards, and formatting for each network, ensuring smooth cross-chain deployment without manual intervention.By consolidating creation and distribution tools into one intelligent workflow, Colle AI reduces the time and complexity associated with multichain NFT projects. Creators benefit from faster time-to-market, lower operational overhead, and consistent asset performance across chains, making it easier to scale projects and engage audiences globally.This update reinforces Colle AI's commitment to simplifying NFT creation and empowering Web3 builders with the tools they need to move seamlessly from idea to execution. By combining smart automation, multichain flexibility, and creator-first features, Colle AI continues to redefine efficiency in the NFT space.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

