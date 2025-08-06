Arab Developers Completes 62% Of Nyoum October, Delivers Over 2,300 Units After EGP 12Bn Investment
Spanning 330 feddans in West Cairo, Nyoum October is a mixed-use development featuring villas, residential apartments, and commercial spaces within a fully integrated community. Facilities include three international schools, a social club, a sports club, a hospital, a mosque, swimming pools, and a 6,000 sqm water fountain.
The company has so far delivered 542 villas and 651 apartments, with an additional 419 units scheduled for handover in the second half of 2025. Nearly 440 more units are planned for delivery in Q1 2026, marking the project's completion.
CEO and Managing Director Ayman Bin Khalifa described Nyoum October as the company's largest and most diverse West Cairo project, serving as a model for smart expansion and sustainable value creation. He said the company aims to maximise deliveries, boost customer satisfaction, and drive operational revenue growth amid strong market demand.
Arab Developers Holding has delivered over 9,200 units to date, with 1,172 more slated for handover this year.
