Stanford University Announces Job Cuts: 360 Employees Laid Off Over Funding Policies Of Donald Trump

2025-08-06 12:01:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stanford University recently announced that it has laid off over 360 employees over funding issues. Citing budget constraints, it alleged that the federal funding policies of US President Donald Trump prompted it to make this major decision, Reuters reported.

More details awaited....

