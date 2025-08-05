Fred Finch Youth & Family Services Announces Leadership Reorganization To Advance Mission And Strengthen Care Services Statewide
Organizational restructure introduces new Division Directors and refines Executive Team roles to strengthen support for staff and improve care delivery across California.
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is proud to announce implementation of a strategic reorganization of its leadership structure, aimed at strengthening its capacity to deliver high-quality, responsive care for children, youth, and families across California. The reorganization includes a restructured Executive Team and newly appointed Division and Clinical Directors-many of whom are long-standing internal leaders with deep organizational knowledge and proven commitment to Fred Finch's mission.
"The new structure was designed to ensure our programs are better supported, our operations more nimble, and our leadership more strategically aligned with our long-term goals," said Tom Alexander, President & CEO of Fred Finch. "This process reflects not only our values of equity and transparency, but also our belief in the talent and dedication of our staff."
Executive Team Appointments:
Fred Finch has named the following internal leaders key Executive Team roles:
-
Tim Trickett-Robles , Chief of Staff
Dr. Teresa Chapa PhD, MPA , Vice President of Government Affairs and Select Projects
Desiree Kane, LCSW , Vice President of Clinical Affairs
Laura McClarin, LMFT , Vice President of Program Operations
Current executive leaders Sandra Dalida (Chief Financial Officer) and Daniela Ogden (Vice President of Development) will continue in their roles.
To further enhance care delivery and clinical quality, Fred Finch has appointed new Division and Clinical Directors:
-
Joslin Herberich, LCSW – Director, Clinical Services: Professional Development
Roger Daniels, LCSW – Division Director: Housing and Transitional Age Youth
Maria Luna, LMFT, BCBA – Division Director: Residential
Nydia Mershani, LMFT – Division Director: School & Community-Based, Case Management
Nicole Austin, LMFT – Division Director: Family-Based Services
One additional position- Director of Clinical Services for Continuous Quality Improvement -is currently open and in active recruitment.
These changes are designed to enhance program operations, support staff, and expand the organization's use of evidence-based practices and professional development efforts.
To learn more about our entire leadership structure, visit: .
About Fred Finch Youth & Family Services
Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering resilience, wellness, and equity for youth, families, and communities. Through culturally responsive, trauma-informed care, we provide mental health, behavioral health, and social services to those facing complex challenges, including trauma, poverty, homelessness, systemic barriers, and cognitive disabilities. For more than a century, Fred Finch has partnered with individuals and communities to ensure access to compassionate, high-quality support that empowers people to build brighter futures. Learn more at
CONTACT: Marcus Young, 415-505-2524
SOURCE Fred Finch Youth & Family ServicesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment