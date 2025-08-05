Fred Finch Youth & Family Services Announces Leadership Reorganization To Advance Mission And Strengthen Care Services Statewide

Organizational restructure introduces new Division Directors and refines Executive Team roles to strengthen support for staff and improve care delivery across California.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is proud to announce implementation of a strategic reorganization of its leadership structure, aimed at strengthening its capacity to deliver high-quality, responsive care for children, youth, and families across California. The reorganization includes a restructured Executive Team and newly appointed Division and Clinical Directors-many of whom are long-standing internal leaders with deep organizational knowledge and proven commitment to Fred Finch's mission.

"The new structure was designed to ensure our programs are better supported, our operations more nimble, and our leadership more strategically aligned with our long-term goals," said Tom Alexander, President & CEO of Fred Finch. "This process reflects not only our values of equity and transparency, but also our belief in the talent and dedication of our staff."

Executive Team Appointments:

Fred Finch has named the following internal leaders key Executive Team roles:



Tim Trickett-Robles , Chief of Staff

Dr. Teresa Chapa PhD, MPA , Vice President of Government Affairs and Select Projects

Desiree Kane, LCSW , Vice President of Clinical Affairs Laura McClarin, LMFT , Vice President of Program Operations

Current executive leaders Sandra Dalida (Chief Financial Officer) and Daniela Ogden (Vice President of Development) will continue in their roles.

To further enhance care delivery and clinical quality, Fred Finch has appointed new Division and Clinical Directors:



Joslin Herberich, LCSW – Director, Clinical Services: Professional Development

Roger Daniels, LCSW – Division Director: Housing and Transitional Age Youth

Maria Luna, LMFT, BCBA – Division Director: Residential

Nydia Mershani, LMFT – Division Director: School & Community-Based, Case Management Nicole Austin, LMFT – Division Director: Family-Based Services

One additional position- Director of Clinical Services for Continuous Quality Improvement -is currently open and in active recruitment.

These changes are designed to enhance program operations, support staff, and expand the organization's use of evidence-based practices and professional development efforts.

To learn more about our entire leadership structure, visit: .

About Fred Finch Youth & Family Services

Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering resilience, wellness, and equity for youth, families, and communities. Through culturally responsive, trauma-informed care, we provide mental health, behavioral health, and social services to those facing complex challenges, including trauma, poverty, homelessness, systemic barriers, and cognitive disabilities. For more than a century, Fred Finch has partnered with individuals and communities to ensure access to compassionate, high-quality support that empowers people to build brighter futures. Learn more at

CONTACT: Marcus Young, 415-505-2524

SOURCE Fred Finch Youth & Family Services

