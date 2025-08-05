MAIKONG Expands Global Reach As Leading Manufacturer Of Iridology And Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
Recognized as one of the largest iridology equipment factories in China, MAIKONG operates under the International Iridology Health Association and combines powerful research and development capabilities with strong partnerships in electronics and mold manufacturing. This synergy has allowed the company to offer world-class OEM and ODM services to clients across the globe.
With established branches in Hong Kong, England, the United States, and Canada, MAIKONG ensures local accessibility and faster delivery to international customers. The company's global footprint has made it easier than ever for practitioners, equipment suppliers, salons, and wellness businesses to access premium diagnostic technology.
Expanding Services Beyond Manufacturing
As global demand has surged, MAIKONG has broadened its operations beyond its proprietary product line. The company has set up a dedicated buying office in China to source a variety of materials and goods for international clients. By leveraging its extensive supplier network, MAIKONG ensures quality products at competitive prices for industries ranging from cosmetics to electronics.
MAIKONG also holds multiple trademarks, including Maikong, Monkon, CADI, and DUOMA. Its clients include cosmetics companies, medical professionals, direct sales companies, salon owners, and electronics distributors. Whether sourcing a specialized iriscop or securing a reliable iridology camer , customers can expect tailored advice, product customization, and dependable after-sales support.
Commitment to Innovation and Quality
The company's R&D team is dedicated to continuous product improvement, ensuring that each iriscopi and related device meets international quality standards. MAIKONG's mission is to deliver diagnostic tools that combine precision, durability, and user-friendly design, empowering practitioners to provide better health assessments and services to their clients.
About MAIKONG
MAIKONG Scientific-Tech Co., Ltd. has been at the forefront of iridology and medical imaging technology for over two decades. With an emphasis on innovation, quality manufacturing, and customer service, the company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for health and wellness professionals worldwide.
For more information, visit:
Email inquiries : ...
Phone/WhatsApp: +86-135-1090-7401
