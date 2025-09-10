Phoebe Toups Dugas The Conversation
Phoebe Toups Dugas (she/her) is an Associate Professor of Human-Centred Computing in the Exertion Games Lab at Monash University and a Science & Technology Australia Superstar of STEM. Phoebe's research centres designing for transgender gender euphoria in games and interactive systems. She continues to address the role of information technology in disaster response and has an ongoing interest in maps and cartography. Her leadership is evident from her role in developing policy for name changes in scholarly publications and in ACM conferences, including Papers Chair for the A* CHI conference and multiple roles for CHI PLAY. Phoebe formerly hails from New Mexico State University, Disaster City, and Texas A&M University. Also, she loves dragons.Experience
-
2025–present
Superstar of STEM, Science & Technology Australia
2023–present
Associate Professor of Human-Centred Computing, Monash University
2018–2023
Associate Professor of Computer Science, New Mexico State University
2013–2018
Assistant Professor of Computer Science, New Mexico State University
2011–2013
Assistant Research Professor of Computer Science & Engineering, Texas A&M University
-
2010
Texas A&M University, Ph.D. / Computer Science
2003
Southwestern University, B.A. / Computer Science
-
2025
The Collaborative Sensemaking Play of Jubensha Games: A Deconstruction, Taxonomy, and Analysis, ACM Games
2025
Reframing Diversity in Computing on the Basis of Genders, Computer Supported Cooperative Work
2025
The Three Steps to Trans Death: Introducing Trans Cyber-Necropolitics in Digital Media, ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction
2024
A Quest?!: The Secret Life of Gameworld Punctuation, Proceedings of the ACM: Human-Computer Interaction
2024
Analyzing Trans (Mis)Representation in Video Games to Remediate Gender Dysphoria Triggers, Proceedings of the ACM: Human-Computer Interaction
2021
Making Maps Available for Play: Analyzing the Design of Game Cartography Interfaces, ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction
2018
The pleasure of playing less: A study of incremental games through the lens of Kittens, CMU Well-Played Singles
2011
The Team Coordination Game: Zero-fidelity simulation abstracted from fire emergency response practice, ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction
-
2021
Collaborative Research: HCC: Medium: Connecting Practitioners to Design: Methods and Tools for Live Participatory Design Fiction
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
National Science Foundation
2017
CHS: Small: Wearable interfaces to direct agent teams with adaptive autonomy
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
National Science Foundation
2016
CAREER: Learning from interfaces for simulation environments to design wearable technologies and mixed-reality testbeds for disaster response teams
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
National Science Foundation
-
Association for Computing Machinery
Name Change Policy Working Group
