Phoebe Toups Dugas The Conversation

Phoebe Toups Dugas (she/her) is an Associate Professor of Human-Centred Computing in the Exertion Games Lab at Monash University and a Science & Technology Australia Superstar of STEM. Phoebe's research centres designing for transgender gender euphoria in games and interactive systems. She continues to address the role of information technology in disaster response and has an ongoing interest in maps and cartography. Her leadership is evident from her role in developing policy for name changes in scholarly publications and in ACM conferences, including Papers Chair for the A* CHI conference and multiple roles for CHI PLAY. Phoebe formerly hails from New Mexico State University, Disaster City, and Texas A&M University. Also, she loves dragons.



2025–present Superstar of STEM, Science & Technology Australia

2023–present Associate Professor of Human-Centred Computing, Monash University

2018–2023 Associate Professor of Computer Science, New Mexico State University

2013–2018 Assistant Professor of Computer Science, New Mexico State University 2011–2013 Assistant Research Professor of Computer Science & Engineering, Texas A&M University



2010 Texas A&M University, Ph.D. / Computer Science 2003 Southwestern University, B.A. / Computer Science



2025 The Collaborative Sensemaking Play of Jubensha Games: A Deconstruction, Taxonomy, and Analysis, ACM Games

2025 Reframing Diversity in Computing on the Basis of Genders, Computer Supported Cooperative Work

2025 The Three Steps to Trans Death: Introducing Trans Cyber-Necropolitics in Digital Media, ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction

2024 A Quest?!: The Secret Life of Gameworld Punctuation, Proceedings of the ACM: Human-Computer Interaction

2024 Analyzing Trans (Mis)Representation in Video Games to Remediate Gender Dysphoria Triggers, Proceedings of the ACM: Human-Computer Interaction

2021 Making Maps Available for Play: Analyzing the Design of Game Cartography Interfaces, ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction

2018 The pleasure of playing less: A study of incremental games through the lens of Kittens, CMU Well-Played Singles 2011 The Team Coordination Game: Zero-fidelity simulation abstracted from fire emergency response practice, ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction



2021 Collaborative Research: HCC: Medium: Connecting Practitioners to Design: Methods and Tools for Live Participatory Design Fiction Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: National Science Foundation

2017 CHS: Small: Wearable interfaces to direct agent teams with adaptive autonomy Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: National Science Foundation 2016 CAREER: Learning from interfaces for simulation environments to design wearable technologies and mixed-reality testbeds for disaster response teams Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: National Science Foundation



Association for Computing Machinery Name Change Policy Working Group

