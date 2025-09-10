Joanna Pozzulo The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Chancellor's Professor, Psychology, Carleton University Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Joanna Pozzulo is a Chancellor's Professor in the Department of Psychology at Carleton University, Canada. Her primary research aims to understand how memory in the context of witnessing crime differs across the lifespan with a particular focus on the young eyewitness. Her goal is to reduce wrongful conviction. Relatedly, she is interested in non-judicial factors that influence juror decision-making in the context of sexual assault. Dr. Pozzulo is the Director of the Laboratory for Child Forensic Psychology.

Dr. Pozzulo also is the Director of the Mental Health and Well-Being Research and Training Hub (MeWeRTH; at Carleton University. She is interested in well-being and evidence-based health promotion to improve community health. She is examining how reading can be used to improve well-being. She is the founder of The Reading for Well-Being Community Book Club and podcast; .

2000–present Chancellor's Professor, Carleton University

Experience