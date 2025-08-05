SVN Commercial Partners Names Managing Partner Scott R. Maesel Interim Team Leader Of Its ROI Group
“We look to build relationships, advise our clients as if we owned the asset ourselves, and collaborate with the entire brokerage community,” stated Maesel.“Further, we demand respect in the workplace and strongly support our advisors in efforts to be a part of the community.” The ROI Group is currently made up of five members with strong geographic expertise along with technical excellence in the retail, office, and industrial sales and lease space.“We will continue to serve our clients, raise the service level, and grow with the right people,” stated Maesel.
Scott R. Maesel is a 30-year commercial real estate veteran who founded one of the largest commercial real estate firms at SVN nationwide in 2008 in Fulton Market, Chicago. With over a billion dollars of sales and leasing volume in his entire career, he also led the SVN Chicago Commercial office to be ranked number one and in the top five offices of all the 200 SVN nationwide offices for over a decade.
SVN, a commercial real estate brokerage firm founded in 1987 and headquartered in Boston, is one of the industry's most recognized and powerful brands based on the annual Lipsey Top Brand Survey and Commercial Property Executive Magazine. With more than 200 locations in 500 markets, SVN Commercial Real Estate Advisors provide sales, leasing, and property management services to clients worldwide. The Florida team consists of more than 250 advisors serving locations across the state. For more information on SVN, visit svn.
