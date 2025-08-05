SVN Commercial Partners Names Managing Partner Scott R. Maesel Interim Team Leader Of Its ROI Group

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SVN | Commercial Partners (SVNCP) is pleased to announce a new chapter as owner, managing partner, and longtime top producer Scott R. Maesel has stepped in as interim Team Leader of the ROI Group (Retail, Office, and Industrial asset classes for both sales and leasing). This appointment represents a move in a new direction. Despite a strong track record and four junior advisors, Maesel has stepped into the role in order to elevate the entire team. With a Deliberately Different approach to commercial real estate, the company places culture over production not only with the ROI Group but the rest of the company that features six offices and nearly 50 advisors.

“We look to build relationships, advise our clients as if we owned the asset ourselves, and collaborate with the entire brokerage community,” stated Maesel.“Further, we demand respect in the workplace and strongly support our advisors in efforts to be a part of the community.” The ROI Group is currently made up of five members with strong geographic expertise along with technical excellence in the retail, office, and industrial sales and lease space.“We will continue to serve our clients, raise the service level, and grow with the right people,” stated Maesel.

Scott R. Maesel is a 30-year commercial real estate veteran who founded one of the largest commercial real estate firms at SVN nationwide in 2008 in Fulton Market, Chicago. With over a billion dollars of sales and leasing volume in his entire career, he also led the SVN Chicago Commercial office to be ranked number one and in the top five offices of all the 200 SVN nationwide offices for over a decade.

SVN, a commercial real estate brokerage firm founded in 1987 and headquartered in Boston, is one of the industry's most recognized and powerful brands based on the annual Lipsey Top Brand Survey and Commercial Property Executive Magazine. With more than 200 locations in 500 markets, SVN Commercial Real Estate Advisors provide sales, leasing, and property management services to clients worldwide. The Florida team consists of more than 250 advisors serving locations across the state. For more information on SVN, visit svn.

