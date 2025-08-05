Appian To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), the leading platform for AI process automation, announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences:

Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum

Monday August 11, 2025

A fireside chat is scheduled for 2:00pm Mountain Time and will be webcast live at the following link:

Citi Global TMT Conference

Wednesday September 3, 2025

A fireside chat is scheduled for 12:50pm Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link:

Replays of the fireside chats will be available for a limited time under the“News and Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at .

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

