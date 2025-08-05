Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Appian To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-08-05 04:17:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), the leading platform for AI process automation, announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences:

Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum
Monday August 11, 2025
A fireside chat is scheduled for 2:00pm Mountain Time and will be webcast live at the following link:

Citi Global TMT Conference
Wednesday September 3, 2025
A fireside chat is scheduled for 12:50pm Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link:

Replays of the fireside chats will be available for a limited time under the“News and Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at .

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact
Jack Andrews
Vice President, Investor Relations
...

Media Contact
Valerie Verlander
Senior Manager, Media Relations, North America
...


