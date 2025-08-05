Appian To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum
Monday August 11, 2025
A fireside chat is scheduled for 2:00pm Mountain Time and will be webcast live at the following link:
Citi Global TMT Conference
Wednesday September 3, 2025
A fireside chat is scheduled for 12:50pm Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link:
Replays of the fireside chats will be available for a limited time under the“News and Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at .
About Appian
Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]
Follow Appian: LinkedIn , X (Twitter)
Investor Contact
Jack Andrews
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
Media Contact
Valerie Verlander
Senior Manager, Media Relations, North America
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment