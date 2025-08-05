Arbor Lodging Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Eaglewood Resort & Spa In Metro Chicago

Eaglewood Resort & Spa

Arbor Lodging acquires Eaglewood Resort & Spa, expanding its portfolio with a premier independent resort in the Greater Chicago area.

- Vamsi BonthalaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National hotel investment firm Arbor Lodging Partners announced today the acquisition of Eaglewood Resort & Spa, a 295-room full-service resort located in Itasca, Illinois, directly adjacent to the world-renowned Medinah Country Club (host of the 2026 Presidents Cup). This acquisition marks a significant strategic investment in an independent resort property in the Greater Chicago hospitality market and expands Arbor Lodging's portfolio of high-performing assets.Ideally located for both business and leisure travelers, the resort is just 4 miles from O'Hare International Airport and proximate to downtown Chicago, uniquely situating the property to serve the entire Chicagoland area. The property features spacious rooms and suites, is set on 102 acres of expansive landscape, and offers 39,000 square feet of market-leading IACC-certified meeting space, an 18-hole USGA-certified championship golf course, and a full range of wellness and leisure amenities including multiple F&B outlets, a full-service spa, and bowling alley.“We are thrilled to add Eaglewood Resort & Spa to our portfolio as a distinctive asset with strong fundamentals and significant long-term upside,” said Vamsi Bonthala , CEO of Arbor Lodging Partners.“This acquisition aligns with our long-term value-add investment strategy, as well as our recent focus on independent hotels, especially given the highly-differentiated and irreplaceable nature of this special property. We look forward to contributing to the continued vitality of the local economy through this investment.”Arbor Lodging Management, the management arm of Arbor Lodging, has assumed management of the resort and begun implementing its proprietary systems and high-level service standards. The company also plans to explore opportunities to improve property offerings, enhance guest amenities, and reposition select food and beverage concepts.“Eaglewood Resort & Spa represents an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our operational strengths in our hometown metro market of Chicago and deliver a refreshed experience to guests, groups, and the surrounding community,” said Sheenal Patel, CEO of Arbor Lodging Management.“We are excited to work alongside our new on-site associates to preserve this special property's legacy while reimagining its potential through tailored hospitality programming, technology integration, and enhanced guest engagement strategies.”Eaglewood Resort & Spa joins Arbor Lodging's growing portfolio of owned and managed properties across the United States. The collection includes a diverse mix of lifestyle, full-service, select-service, and now resort hotels, that are independent or operate under prominent brand families such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG.This acquisition complements several recent announcements and launches that support Arbor Lodging's broader strategy for growth and leadership in the hospitality sector:.Expansion in CALA: With a strong team already established in Mexico, Arbor Lodging is accelerating its growth across the Caribbean and Latin America, aligned with a strategic long-term vision..Launch of Arbor Lodging's Hotel Credit Platform: Designed to support hotel owners with tailored financing solutions, this new platform offers financing products across the capital stack to help execute business plans and achieve long-term financial goals-leveraging Arbor Lodging's deep operational expertise and understanding of the hospitality industry's unique challenges..Growth in Third-Party Management: Arbor Lodging Management's platform continues to gain momentum, with new third-party management contracts to be announced in the coming months..Launch of Arbor Management Solutions: A new division offering outsourced accounting services to hotel owners and operators, designed to provide expert-level support while addressing the hospitality industry's ongoing staffing challenges.To learn more about Arbor Lodging's investment platform, management services, and nationwide portfolio, visit arborlodging.Arbor Lodging is a Chicago-based, nationally recognized hotel investment and management company with a growing portfolio of full-service, select-service, and lifestyle properties. Arbor Lodging brings together the best of institutional investment expertise and hands-on operational excellence to create long-term value in the hospitality space. Through its investment platform, Arbor Lodging acquires, develops, and repositions hotels, including investments in hotel-secured loans. Its management arm, Arbor Lodging Management, oversees operations for both owned & third-party properties, delivering tailored strategies and high-impact guest experiences. Arbor Lodging is an approved operator for major hotel brands including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and IHG Hotels & Resorts. The company has won both investment and operational awards and has been recognized among the nation's top hotel owners and operators by numerous publications including Hotel Management Magazine & HOTELS Magazine.

Valente Ruiz

Arbor Lodging

+1 312-702-1949

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.