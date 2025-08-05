Joybees Announces Partnership With The Indeka Group

Joybees footwear offers family-friendly options, designed for all-day comfort. The full Joybees assortment will now be available and easily accessible throughout Canada.

Joybees

Joybees Announces Exclusive Canadian Distributor

- Ken Dayley, CEO, Joybees Footwear DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joybees today announced a new exclusive partnership with The Indeka Group to manage all product fulfillment and distribution in Canada, effective immediately. The Joybees brand, based in Denver, Colorado, is a leading casual lifestyle footwear company offering family-friendly options at an affordable price. The company's EVA molded shoes are widely recognized for the signature Honeycomb pillowtop footbed design, which is crafted with Joybees HoneyFoamTM.“We are excited to announce our partnership with The Indeka Group, which marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth plans,” said Ken Dayley, CEO of Joybees Footwear.“As we continue to expand our Joybees product offering into new markets, we know we have found the perfect fit with Indeka based on their proven success and profitable distribution model in the Canadian market.”The full Joybees assortment of men's, women's, and kid's styles will be available and now easily accessible to the growing customer fan base throughout Canada. The new collaboration will also include in-house marketing and professional sales support to further expand awareness of the Joybees brand and product offering.“We are thrilled to welcome Joybees to Indeka and look forward to building a successful partnership that supports their Canadian growth initiatives,” said Melody Zammit, President of The Indeka Group.“With our long-standing expertise as leaders in strategic brand growth, we appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with innovative and customer-centric companies like Joybees.”For more information, please visit .About JoybeesJoybees is a casual footwear brand known for its distinct honeycomb insole design, which is incorporated into a wide range of comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes for the entire family. The lifestyle brand appeals to a broad spectrum of customers, ensuring that consumers can easily access their products through third-party retailers and directly on Joybees . The Company continues to lead innovations in the injection-molded EVA world. To learn more, visit joybees. Follow @joybeesfootwear on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

