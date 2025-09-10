Matthew B Avison The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Molecular Bacteriology, University of Bristol Profile Articles Activity

I lead a research group studying antibiotic resistance (ABR) in bacteria. We use molecular genetics, biochemistry and functional genomics techniques to identify and characterise ABR mechanisms in key human pathogens, their mobilisation, and their control. We then use this information to combat the problem of ABR by developing interdisciplinary research collaborations.

Our current basic work aims to characterize multi-drug resistance mechanisms in non-fermenting Gram-negative bacteria, particularly Stenotrophomonas maltophilia and in the Enterobacterales, particularly Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. We have studied mechanisms of β-lactam and β-lactam/β-lactamase inhibitor resistance (e.g. Dulyayangkul et al., (2020a) Antimicrob Agents Chemother; Dulyayangkul et al., (2020b) Antimicrob Agents Chemother; Calvopiña et al., (2020) Molecular Microbiology; Takebayashi et al., (2021) J Antimicrob Chemother; Alzayn et al., (2021) Antimicrob Agents Chemother; Satapoomin et al., (2022) Antimicrob Agents Chemother), aminoglycoside resistance (e.g. Calvopiña et al., (2020) Antimicrob Agents Chemother; Dulyayangkul et al., (2021) Front Microbiol; Dulyayangkul et al., (2024) PLOS Pathogens), polymyxin resistance (e.g. Cheung et al., (2020) Antimicrob Agents Chemother), fluoroquinolone resistance (e.g. Dulyayangkul et al., (2020c) Antimicrob Agents Chemother), and nitrofurantoin resistance (e.g. Dulyayangkul et al., (2024) Antimicrob Agents Chemother).

We have collaborated with chemists and structural biologists to develop β-lactamase inhibitors (e.g. Brem et al., (2014) Nature Chemistry; Brem et al., (2016) Nature Communications; Brem et al., (2022) Nature Chemistry).

We pioneered the use of proteomics to improve the ability of whole genome sequencing to predict ABR (e.g. Wan Nur Ismah et al., (2018) Antimicrob Agents Chemother) and are developing pipelines to automatically predict ABR from genome sequence (e.g. Reding et al., (2024) Brief Bioinformatics). We have helped investigate the potential for sensing ABR via volotile profiling (e.g. Smart et al., (2019) J Pharm Biomed Anal; Hewett et al., (2020) Antibiotics; Drabinska et al., (2021) Adv Med Sci). We are also involved in a project led by Physicist Dr Massimo Antognozzi (University of Bristol) to develop novel sensors that can rapidly test for ABR in clinical samples. This project received a global Longitude Prize Discovery Award and its IP is licenced to Fluoretiq Ltd and is being translated into clinical practice through an NIHR I4I award.

I lead the One Health Selection and Transmission of Antimicrobial Resistance (OH-STAR) consortium. Working with Dr Philip Williams (University Hospitals Bristol & Weston NHS Foundation Trust) and Prof Alasdair MacGowan and Dr Maha Albur (North Bristol NHS Trust) and alongside Prof Andrew Dowsey (Population Health Sciences), we are using phenotypic susceptibility testing data and whole genome sequencing to survey urinary E. coli and all Gram-negatives from bloodstream infection (e.g. Findlay et al., (2020) J Antimicrob Chemother). Our aims include monitoring ecological shifts resulting from local antibiotic prescribing policy changes, reducing uncertainty in phenotypic susceptibility testing, informing empiric prescribing for bloodstream and urinary tract infection and IV/oral switch for sepsis (e.g. Bamber et al., (2024) Infect Dis Ther; MacGowan et al., (2025) J Antimicrob Chemother). We are also working to understand the transmission and selection of ABR in healthcare settings (e.g. Cheung et al., (2021) Antimicrob Agents Chemother). And we are investigating the utility of MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry to identify antimicrobial susceptibiliy. Working with Prof Alastair Hay and Dr Ashley Hammond (Population Health Sciences) alongside colleagues at UKHSA (Prof Susan Hopkins; Dr Colin Brown and others) in a series of NIHR-funded randomised controlled trials, we aim to identify how changes in antibiotic prescribing practice in primary care can be used to alter the prevalence of ABR infections in humans (e.g. Hammond et al., (2020) PLOS One). Working with Prof Kristen Reyher (Bristol Vet School), we have defined the environmental and management factors that influence acquisition and selection of ABR bacteria in cattle (e.g. Schubert et al., (2021) Appl Environ Microbiol; Turner et al., (2022) J Appl Microbiol), in dogs (e.g. Mounsey et al., (2022) One Health; Sealey et al., (2022) J Antimicrob Chemother; Sealey et al., (2023) One Health) and in zoo animals (Sealey et al., (2023) J Antimicrob Chemother). We continue to investigate whether ABR bacteria from these animals impact ABR infections in humans (e.g. Alzayn et al., (2020) J Antimicrob Chemother; Findlay et al., (2020) Appl Environ Microbiol; Mounsey et al., (2021) J Antimicrob Chemother). We are investigating food chain and river water risks for ABR bacterial transmission from farmed animals to humans and domestic pets.

I lead the One Health Drivers of Antibacterial Resistance in Thailand (OH-DART) consortium. Working with colleagues at the Universities of Exeter and Bath, Mahidol University, Chulabhorn Research Institute and the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology, our aim is to define and prioritise the drivers of ABR in humans in the community in Thailand taking a multi-disciplinary approach. We have modelled the impact of the current Thai 5-year national plan on ABR reduction (Booton et al., (2021) One Health), have surveyed for antibiotic use among Thai people, identifying significant amounts of unrecognised use (Alhusein et al., (2024) Glob Public Health), and have characterised drivers of antibiotic use (or lack thereof) among Thai aquaculture farmers (Alhusein et al., 2025 Front Vet Sci).

We contribute to the FARMS-SAFE consortium, led by Prof Kristen Reyher, to work alongside colleagues at the University of La Plata to survey ABR (e.g. Mounsey et al., (2024) Appl Environ Microbiol) and antibiotic usage and to identify the drivers of ABR in Argentinian Pig and Dairy farming systems.

We are are part of the Arwain DGC consortium, where our role is to use molecular ecology to survey ABR on Beef, Sheep and Dairy farms across Wales and to investigate mechanisms of farm-to- farm transmission of ABR bacteria..

I am PI and Academic Lead for the Medical Research Foundation-funded National PhD Training Programme in Antimicrobial Resistance Research, which provides 30 fully-funded 4-year, interdisciplinary PhD studentships and cohort building and knowledge exchange events for more than 250 additional PhD students working on ABR-related projects from all disciplines and all UK institutions.

