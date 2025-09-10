Cat Acheson The Conversation
I am an interdisciplinary environmental social scientist, specialising in environmental justice, plastics, and waste. I currently work as a Research Associate on the project 'After the Single Use: Rethinking Plastics in Healthcare', funded by the Wellcome Trust. I am based at the University of Edinburgh in Social Anthropology, in the School of Social and Political Science.
I completed my PhD on grassroots waste innovations and social justice at the University of East Anglia in 2024, where I was based within the Science, Society and Sustainability (3S) research group in the School of Environmental Sciences.
I hold a Master's Degree in Environment, Culture, and Communication from the University of Glasgow, and a MA Hons. degree in English Literature from the University of Glasgow. I have previously held professional roles at Zero Waste Scotland and the sustainability department at the University of London.Experience
2025–present
Postdoctoral research associate, University of Edinburgh
2024
University of East Anglia, PhD
2018
University of Glasgow, MLitt Environment, Culture and Communication
