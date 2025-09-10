David Bate The Conversation
DAVID BATE is a visual artist, photographer, writer & theorist based in London. His interests relate to the critical practice, theory and history of photography in the visual arts and media. His most recent research relates to contemporary visual culture, most recently writing on virtual photography, the computational image and the new tendencies in visual media and art.
His own practice is exhibited internationally, and his many writings on the history, theory and practice of photography are widely disseminated and translated. He has made extensive contributions to the field in dozens of books, journals and magazines and are translated, into Japanese, Italian, Turkish, Slovenian, Polish, French, Spanish, German, Persian and Chinese.Experience
Professor at Westminster School of Arts , University of Westminster
Honorary Award of the Royal Photographic Society for Education
