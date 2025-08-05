Lewisville, TX - August 5, 2025 - Outdoor Warehouse Supply in Lewisville is a premier wholesale plant nursery, is strengthening its reputation for sustainability and customer service excellence with new eco-friendly efforts and expanded plant offerings. The company's commitment to quality and local landscaping guidance continues to earn top praise from both contractors and homeowners.

Leading in Sustainability at the Wholesale Plant Nursery

Situated at 2791 S. Stemmons Fwy in Lewisville, Outdoor Warehouse Supply operates a thriving wholesale plant nursery stocked with native Texas shrubs, trees, perennials, and annuals. The team is now focusing on introducing more drought-tolerant and water-efficient plant varieties to support sustainable landscaping in North Texas.

The nursery also incorporates eco-conscious practices-selecting suppliers who use water-wise propagation and responsible irrigation methods. The goal: to promote landscapes that are both vibrant and sustainable, while supporting local ecosystems.

Rave Reviews Reflect Service Excellence

Outdoor Warehouse Supply boasts a near-perfect rating across platforms. Google and Chamber of Commerce listings show multiple five-star reviews praising product quality, pricing, and customer care. One recent review describes it as“literally THE BEST in DFW... experts in coaching you thru the whole process... fan for life.” Another says:

“Their team was incredibly helpful and knowledgeable... great products, great service, and a smooth overall experience!”

These testimonials underscore the business's ability to serve both professionals and DIY homeowners-providing expert advice, customized sourcing, and delivery support.

Beyond Plants: Full-Service Landscape & Hardscape Solutions

Outdoor Warehouse Supply is more than a nursery. It's a one-stop shop for hardscape and landscape materials. Their Lewisville yard offers:

Natural stone and flagstone selections-builder's stone, boulders, chopped stone, river rock, and specialty options like Santorini marble pebbles and Texas Black Star river rock

Bulk quantities of sand, gravel, decomposed granite, soil blends, and mulch in various grades

Pavestone and Keystone hardscape products, including over 45,000 ft2 of pavers and wall blocks at both Lewisville and Plano locations, plus a 700 ft2 paver sample deck

Expert delivery services across the DFW metroplex: from Lewisville to Dallas, Plano, Irving, Frisco, Grapevine, Euless, Fort Worth and beyond

This breadth lets landscapers and homeowners coordinate plant selection and hardscaping materials all in one place-with reliable delivery and logistics support.

Voice from the Company

“Our mission has always been to offer not only quality plants but smart, sustainable solutions that reflect North Texas landscapes,” said Cole Taylor, Owner of Outdoor Warehouse Supply.“We're excited to introduce a broader range of drought‐tolerant varieties and eco‐friendly practices, while continuing to deliver the service and expertise our customers expect.”

Why This News Matters

Reinforces Outdoor Warehouse Supply's position as Lewisville's trusted wholesale plant nursery

Demonstrates leadership in eco‐friendly landscaping trends

Strengthens local SEO signals by including brand name, location, and keyword consistently

Enhances visibility through comprehensive, long-form content tailored for indexing

Outdoor Warehouse Supply invites contractors, landscapers, and gardening enthusiasts to visit its Lewisville location or contact the team to learn more about sustainable plant options, bulk rates, and landscape consulting services.

Social Media Profiles

@OutdoorWarehouseSupplyTX

View Your Top Landscaping Supplier in Lewisville in a full screen map

Outdoor Warehouse Supply boasts a near-perfect rating across platforms. Google and Chamber of Commerce listings show multiple five-star reviews praising product quality, pricing, and customer care. One recent review describes it as“literally THE BEST in DFW... experts in coaching you thru the whole process... fan for life.” Another says:“Their team was incredibly helpful and knowledgeable... great products, great service, and a smooth overall experience!” These testimonials underscore the business's ability to serve both professionals and DIY homeowners-providing expert advice, customized sourcing, and delivery support.