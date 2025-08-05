Schneider Electric Launches New Supply Chain Decarbonization Platform
Key features of the new platform include guided onboarding of suppliers to enable engagement, a streamlined user interface, and tools to help suppliers calculate and measure emissions, as well as analytics to provide real-time visibility into emissions trends, and progress toward science-based targets, with data structured to support frameworks and standards including CDP, CSRD and TCFD.
Under the new platform, invited suppliers receive access to tailored decarbonization roadmaps and solution providers, with participation costs covered by the sponsor organization, according to Schneider Electric.
The new platform is the first to be deployed in Schneider Electric's AI-native ecosystem, launched by the company in May 2025 as part of a multi-year initiative aimed at building an AI-powered ecosystem for sustainability and energy management. The new decarbonization platform includes agentic AI features to enhance the onboarding experience by simplifying data entry with web scraping and uploading tools, customize participation invitations, and provide additional program oversight on behalf of corporate program sponsors.
According to Schneider Electric, the new solution comes to address a need by organizations for progress and transparency on supply chain decarbonization, with increasing pressure from customers, regulators, and other stakeholders to report, disclose, and act on emissions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment