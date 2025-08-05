Mel Gordon Appointed CEO Of Chronicle Heritage, Signaling A New Era Of Stability And Scalable Growth

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronicle Heritage is pleased to announce the appointment of Mel Gordon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gordon has previously served as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Information Officer (CIO), as well as President and COO of Codifi, Chronicle's incubated SaaS venture.

Gordon's appointment reflects a natural progression for a leader who has worked across the organization, from designing field technology platforms to rebuilding operational infrastructure and aligning strategic direction. As COO and CIO, she drove Chronicle's enterprise transformation initiatives, integrating systems, processes, and teams to enable consistent delivery and sustainable growth.

"Over the last several years, I've had the privilege of partnering with my talented colleagues in bringing to life a shared vision for Chronicle," said Gordon. "That experience has only deepened my belief in the potential of this company and, more importantly, my belief that the people make it what it is."

Gordon's journey at Chronicle began with Codifi, a mobile-first digital platform developed for the fieldwork realities of cultural resource management. Working closely with industry GIS professionals, archaeologists, and technical leads, she developed a deep understanding of field-based operations and translated those insights into tools, workflows, and systems to better support project success.

"At Codifi, I immersed myself in the day-to-day workflows of cultural resource management," said Gordon. "Listening to our technical experts - those closest to the work - has shaped how I approach problem-solving and helped ensure our strategies are grounded in real-world needs."

Before joining Chronicle Heritage and Codifi, Gordon served as COO and CIO of Katana Software (now Asgard Software), where she helped build and scale a mobile-first enterprise platform that connected field data collection with asset and operations management for Enterprise clients. Her earlier work developing field technology for distributed teams shaped her ability to bridge on-the-ground realities with executive leadership and strategic decision-making.

"Chronicle's aggressive and persistent advances in technology - including the unprecedented build-out of the Codifi platform - have positioned us to respond with agility to shifting market dynamics and the increasingly complex needs of our clients," said Gordon. "The passion and skill of our staff, paired with these tools, truly sets us apart. We've built a foundation for scalable innovation and project success across the U.S. and in our rapidly growing international markets."

Gordon's appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Chronicle sharpens its focus on operational excellence, sustainable growth, and industry leadership. Under Gordon's direction, the company is expanding its investment in people, systems, and innovation to deliver consistent value to clients, partners, and stakeholders.

"Mel knows Chronicle inside and out, has earned the trust of the Board, and is well-positioned to lead our next chapter of growth and focus," said Tom Barrett, Chairman of the Board at Chronicle Heritage and Operating Partner at The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm which invested in Chronicle in 2021.

Gordon holds a Master of Business Administration with Advanced Studies in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix and dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology and Sociology from the University of California, Davis.

About Chronicle Heritage

Chronicle Heritage is a global cultural and heritage resource management consultancy committed to the possibilities in a prosperous balance between the needs of the future and the uses of the past. Throughout our history we have worked for clients in both the public and private sectors, guiding one successful project after another through the complex regulations that govern the management of prehistoric, historic, architectural, ethnographic, archaeological, and paleontological resources. Along the way, we have earned an industry-wide reputation for creativity, innovation, and leadership.

SOURCE Chronicle Heritage

