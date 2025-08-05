Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Grocery Store Over Food Safety Violations

The food regulatory body in Abu Dhabi announced the closure of a grocery store located in Khajur Tola in the Capital, for violating safety laws. Desi BNP General Trading's practices posed a serious risk to public health, according to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

According to ADAFSA, the store had received multiple warnings after inspectors identified violations during routine checks. Despite repeated notices, the management failed to implement corrective actions, prompting the authority to issue a closure order on Monday.

The decision to shut down the establishment was based on an official inspection report, which concluded that the breaches directly affected food safety and consumer health.

"We were unable to complete the required work, even though the initial warning was issued almost a month ago," said Shahid, the store owner. "They asked us to install a dedicated vegetable washbasin and reposition the handwashing area. However, inspectors did not find any insects or issues related to hygiene and storage."

The store will remain closed until all necessary corrective measures are completed. Shahid hoped that operations could resume as early as Wednesday, pending a follow-up inspection and approval from ADAFSA.

This closure comes as part of the authority's ongoing inspection efforts to enhance food safety standards across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It underscores ADAFSA's regulatory role in ensuring all food establishments comply with health and safety protocols. The authority conducts regular inspections of all food outlets, regardless of their nature or the type of food they handle.

The public is encouraged to report any observed violations or concerns about food products by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government's toll-free number 800555. ADAFSA inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure food safety for all members of the community.