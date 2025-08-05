Celebrating One Year Of Impact: DP World And Teach For All Empower Future Leaders

Marking one year of impactful collaboration, DP World's partnership with Teach For All has produced remarkable results globally, particularly in Argentina, by empowering educators, engaging students, and preparing the next generation for the evolving workforce.

At the global level, DP World and Teach For All have significantly advanced educational leadership and sustainability. DP World's Global Education Platform , central to this collaboration, has connected thousands of teachers worldwide to resources and practical training focused on sustainability, STEM education, and career readiness. Through interactive global workshops and educational sessions, educators from Argentina, Pakistan, Senegal, and South Africa have enhanced their teaching practices, better equipping students to thrive in a green economy.

Focused Impact in Argentina

In Argentina, DP World's investment has notably amplified the capabilities of Enseñá por Argentina. Over the past year, the partnership directly supported 87 first- and second-year teaching fellows in Buenos Aires, impacting over 6,000 students. Critical to this success was the translation of DP World's educational portal into Spanish, providing educators with accessible resources that align closely with local educational needs.

A standout example of DP World's community-focused approach was the active engagement at Polo Educativo Mugica – one of Buenos Aires' largest educational hubs. Volunteers from DP World's nearby port terminal hosted dynamic workshops, focusing on sustainability themes such as climate change and recycling. More than 80 high school students participated in these activities, gaining practical insights into logistics operations, waste management, and career possibilities, inspiring students to envision themselves in new and promising professional roles.

Adapting and Expanding the Impact

Despite economic challenges in Argentina, DP World and Enseñá por Argentina effectively maximized resources. When local government funding was secured for teaching fellowships, DP World's contribution was strategically redirected towards enhanced training opportunities, national educator seminars, and essential classroom materials, further amplifying educational outcomes.

A Global Reach: Pakistan, Senegal, and South Africa

DP World's support extends beyond Argentina, demonstrating significant results in other Teach For All partner countries:



Pakistan : DP World's partnership enabled Teach For Pakistan to expand significantly by launching a new Karachi chapter and training over 100 new teaching fellows.

Senegal : Teach For Senegal used DP World's support for digital empowerment and career readiness programs, greatly enhancing educators' skills and classroom effectiveness. As a result, confidence in integrating technology into the classroom rose by 45%. South Africa : Teach The Nation successfully integrated sustainability education into core subjects, impacting thousands of students in underserved communities and significantly increasing teachers' confidence in delivering sustainability-focused lessons – 80% of teaching fellows are now likely to incorporate sustainability into their curriculum.

Building on Success

Looking ahead, Teach For All and DP World will continue to leverage DP World's educational resources, deepen community engagement, and amplify sustainability initiatives across schools. As we celebrate this impactful first year, especially in Argentina and across the Americas region, this milestone is more than an anniversary – it's a foundation for future successes. Together, DP World and Teach For All will continue empowering educators and preparing students to lead and innovate in a more sustainable, inclusive global workforce.