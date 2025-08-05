New Energy Works Announces Eco-Forward Facility, The Newbeamery

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our employee-owned New Energy Works McMinnville, Oregon campus is excited to announce an expansion of our production and service capabilities with our NEWbeamery.

Inspired by heavy timber facilities in Europe with its 90' timber trusses, our NEWBeamery houses CNC equipment, production space, and expanded fabrication and finishing capabilities as a resource to the heavy timber and glulam market. By increasing our production capacity in a thoughtful way, we encourage a sustainable business plan that also allows for local employment opportunities.

Our manufacturing facility has been constructed using as many sustainable materials as possible. The building is comprised of structural glulam timbers, carbon sequestering concrete, wood-fiber insulation, net zero rebar, and is clad in sustainably harvested and reclaimed wood.

With a mindset focused on understanding changes in commercial building, our NEWBeamery provides efficiency, resources, and services to our partners and collaborators in the heavy timber market segment. The NEWBeamery bridges the gap between construction and cost-effective high efficiency buildings.

The facility specializes in nuanced Mass Timber projects with performance-minded builders and architects.

The intent behind this eco-forward production facility is to continue to be a vital contributor to decarbonizing Oregon's building sector and on a larger scale, on build sites across the United States.

Through innovative production capabilities, sustainable building materials, and a focus on energy efficiency, we can minimize our building's contribution to the ongoing climate crisis.

From foundation to timber frame the NEWBeamery is designed to give back more than it takes through efficiency and by transforming prospective carbon emissions into climate solutions.

About New Energy Works

From their design studios, production shops, and mills in New York & Oregon, New Energy Works designs, crafts, and builds sustainable timber frame custom homes, commercial buildings, and high-performance enclosures throughout North America.