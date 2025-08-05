BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES MIDNIGHT TOKEN DROP VIA BLOCKCHAIN WALLET: A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO CLAIMING YOUR NIGHT TOKENS

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain , one of the world's most trusted and earliest crypto platforms, today announced its support for the Midnight Network's "Glacier Drop," a major airdrop initiative distributing 24 billion NIGHT tokens across eight major blockchain ecosystems. As part of this distribution, Blockchain Wallet users can now easily check for eligibility and redeem NIGHT tokens directly within their self-custodied wallet.

"Our mission is to expand access to crypto by putting power directly in users' hands," said Nic Cary, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Blockchain. "Midnight's Glacier Drop is a step toward a future where everyone has access to blockchain's potential, and we're proud to support initiatives that prioritize user autonomy and innovation."

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the NIGHT token airdrop, Blockchain Wallet users must have held at least $100 USD worth of one or more of the following cryptocurrencies as of the snapshot date on June 11, 2025:



Cardano (ADA)

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Solana (SOL)

Binance Coin (BNB) Avalanche (AVAX)

Only assets held in self-custodied wallets, such as the Blockchain Wallet, are eligible.

How to claim your NIGHT tokens

Sign in to your Blockchain DeFi WalletIf you see the Midnight Airdrop banner, it means you're eligibleTap the banner to see how many NIGHT tokens are available for youFollow the simple steps to receive your tokens - no fees requiredYou have until October 5, 2025, to complete this claim process. After that, any unclaimed tokens will be redistributed

"The Glacier Drop reflects our dedication to inclusive and meaningful token distribution," said Fahmi Syed, President of the Midnight Foundation. "Partnering with Blockchain, one of the most trusted and user-centric platforms in the industry, ensures that NIGHT tokens reach a broad and engaged global audience through a seamless, secure experience."

Token Distribution and Vesting Schedule

NIGHT tokens will be distributed through a Cardano-based smart contract and will follow a structured 360-day vesting schedule designed to promote long-term participation. Under this model, 25% of the tokens will unlock every 90 days, with full access granted after 360 days.

About Blockchain

Blockchain is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest growing global crypto company helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchai has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchai for more information.

About Midnight TGE

Midnight TGE is a token-generating entity responsible for the initial distribution of $NIGHT to network participants. Established to support the launch and decentralization of the Midnight ecosystem, the entity ensures tokens are allocated in accordance with the project's tokenomics and distribution schedule.

For more information, visit MidnightTGE .

About Midnight Foundation

The Midnight Foundation is an organization dedicated to advancing the development, adoption, and real-world impact of the Midnight network, the privacy enhancing blockchain project developed with Shielded Technologies. Designed for privacy enabling smart contracts, Midnight encourages developers to consider the power of building compliant applications with selective disclosures. It leverages zero-knowledge proofs and a cooperative tokenomics architecture-with $NIGHT as the utility token and DUST as the utility resource-to deliver a powerful combination of rational privacy, security, and decentralization.

For more information, visit:

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Blockchain

