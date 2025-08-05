Painswick Capital Closes Inaugural Fund Above Target At $1.5 Billion

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Painswick Capital Management LP ("Painswick" or the "Firm") today announced the final close of its inaugural fund, Painswick Capital Fund I LP (the "Fund") and related entities, with total commitments of approximately $1.5 billion. The Fund exceeded its initial target of $750 million, attracting a diverse group of global investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, foundations, endowments, family offices, and high-net worth individuals.

Painswick was founded as a specialist investment firm to capitalize on the opportunity within the rapidly growing single-asset continuation vehicle market. Established in 2024 by Founder John L. Garcia, the Chairman and former CEO of AEA Investors, the Firm seeks to invest with high-performing management teams, companies, and sponsors. The Painswick team leverages its global network and cycle-tested private equity underwriting experience to select the best risk adjusted opportunities within this emerging asset class.

"We are pleased to close our debut fund well above our target raise, which is a testament to the strategy, the experience of our team, and the increasing realization by investors of the attractiveness of this growing market," said John Garcia, Founder and Managing Partner of Painswick. "The single-asset continuation vehicle market is still early in its growth trajectory, and we are grateful for the support of our Fund I investors, who share our conviction in the significant and long-term potential of our strategy. With Fund I, Painswick is positioned as a scaled differentiated partner, with the ability to back exceptional businesses through a focused, disciplined strategy designed to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

Since its establishment in 2024, Painswick has completed four investments across a range of industries in North America and Europe.

Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Painswick in connection with the fundraise.

About Painswick Capital

Painswick is a New York-based specialist investment firm primarily focused on high-performing middle market companies within the rapidly expanding single-asset continuation vehicle market. Established in 2024 as a partnership between John L. Garcia and AEA Investors, Painswick seeks to invest with high-performing management teams, companies, and sponsors, utilizing the expertise and private equity underwriting experience of its team. More information is available at .

