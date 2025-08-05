Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From July 28Th To July 31St,2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 28 th to July 31 st ,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 28th to July 31st,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market