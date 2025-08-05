Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From July 28Th To July 31St,2025
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|28/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|80 000
|123,484396
|XPAR
|VINCI
|28/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|20 000
|123,430013
|CEUX
|VINCI
|29/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 162
|123,991574
|XPAR
|VINCI
|29/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|3 595
|123,996412
|CEUX
|VINCI
|29/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|202
|124,042822
|AQEU
|VINCI
|31/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|50 000
|122,006441
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|160 959
|123,0532
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
______________________
Attachment
-
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 28-07-25 to 31-07-25 vGB
