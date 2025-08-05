Circuit Check Acquires Solution Sources Programming (SSP) To Become A Full-Service Test And Programming Provider With Expanded Presence In Silicon Valley

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Check, a global leader in turnkey functional test systems across medical, automotive, industrial, military/aerospace, and emerging AI applications, today announced the acquisition of Solution Sources Programming (SSP), a trusted Silicon Valley provider of integrated test and programming solutions for over 35 years.

This acquisition combines SSP's strength and expertise in Design for Test (DFT), Boundary Scan, In-Circuit Test (ICT), and Functional Test system design with Circuit Check's world-class fixture design and automated test engineering capabilities. The combined organization offers an integrated, end-to-end solution-from test strategy and fixture development to system design, deployment, and programming.

Circuit Check is a leader in ICT fixture design and fabrication, with deep experience in high-density probing, pneumatic actuation, bi-level and multi-stage fixturing, and advanced thermal management, including active cooling. Circuit Check's ability to deliver reliable test performance at scale is unmatched in the industry. SSP customers will also be able to realize the benefits of Circuit Check's global service and support to reduce downtime in manufacturing.

"This partnership expands our footprint in the heart of the technology sector, allowing us to better support customers with local responsiveness and broader offerings," said Chris Scorse, CEO of Circuit Check. "SSP brings decades of experience in secure, high-volume device programming. With this addition, we're enabling our customers to streamline operations, reduce supplier complexity, and accelerate time to market."

SSP CEO Dan Orlando added, "By joining Circuit Check, we're scaling our ability to serve the next generation of innovators. With Circuit Check's global resources, functional test expertise, and RF capabilities, we can offer more robust, flexible, and comprehensive solutions to our customers."

This acquisition positions Circuit Check as a true end-to-end test solutions provider, able to deliver multi-vendor ICT services, advanced fixture technologies, and complex functional test systems with local support and global reach.

About Circuit Check

Circuit Check ( ) is a leading provider of custom automated test systems and fixtures for the electronics manufacturing industry. With over 45 years of experience, the company serves global customers in medical, industrial, military/aerospace, consumer, and automotive sectors.

About Solution Sources Programming (SSP)

SSP ( ) specializes in programming solutions for complex electronic devices, including microcontrollers, flash memory, and programmable logic devices. Known for its flexible, high-quality services, SSP has supported customers across North America for more than 35 years.

SOURCE Circuit Check

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED