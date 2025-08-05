VERTEX Expands Healthcare Program Management Capabilities With Acquisition Of ADAMS

Strategic acquisition enhances full-lifecycle support for complex healthcare capital projects and expands national reach

NEW YORK and ROME, Ga., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VERTEX Companies, LLC ("VERTEX"), a global professional services firm delivering expert, forensic, construction project advisory, and management and regulatory consulting services, has acquired ADAMS Management Services Corporation ("ADAMS"), a nationally recognized leader in healthcare program and project management. This strategic acquisition strengthens VERTEX's healthcare sector expertise and enhances its ability to support complex capital programs from planning through execution.

With the addition of ADAMS, VERTEX expands its national reach and deepens its healthcare expertise, enhancing its ability to deliver program management solutions alongside its core service offerings. The combined team provides clients with a single, integrated partner capable of supporting large-scale capital programs at every phase of the project lifecycle.

"Bringing ADAMS into VERTEX is a strategic step in our continued expansion in healthcare," said David Tortorello, Chief Executive Officer of VERTEX. "Their nearly four decades of healthcare program management experience, deep client relationships, and strong cultural alignment make this a natural fit. Together, we are positioned to bring even greater value to clients in healthcare and beyond."

"With VERTEX's multidisciplinary team behind us, we can scale our services, take on more complex projects, and continue to provide the responsive, high-touch support our clients expect," said Jeff Christmann, Chief Executive Officer of ADAMS. "Our commitment to quality and precision remains unchanged, and this move strengthens our ability to deliver."

Founded in 1986, ADAMS has built a reputation for its hands-on approach and healthcare specialization. The firm will continue operating as ADAMS, A VERTEX Company, with its leadership, staff, and service model remaining in place to ensure continuity for clients.

This integration strengthens VERTEX's position as a leader in healthcare program management and brings together two firms with a shared focus on quality, agility, and client success.

Clients will benefit from uninterrupted service, expanded expertise, and a unified team equipped to deliver meaningful outcomes at every stage of the project lifecycle.

About VERTEX

The VERTEX Companies, LLC is a global professional services firm that delivers expert, forensic, construction project advisory, and management and regulatory consulting services. VERTEX partners with clients across sectors to solve complex challenges and deliver exceptional results.

About ADAMS

ADAMS Management Services Corporation is a healthcare-focused program and project management firm with nearly 40 years of experience supporting complex capital programs. Known for its responsiveness and sector expertise, ADAMS has built lasting partnerships with healthcare organizations across the country.

