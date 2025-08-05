Buses And Coaches Market Outlook Report 2025 Market To Hit $66.7 Billion By 2034, Driven By Urbanization And Tourism

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global buses and coaches market is projected to grow from USD 42.3 billion in 2025 to USD 66.7 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.2%. Key growth drivers include sustainable transport demands and urbanization, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Market segments cover electric, diesel, and hybrid buses, as well as city and intercity applications. The market faces challenges like high costs for electric vehicles but benefits from government initiatives and innovations in smart and luxury buses. The competitive landscape features numerous manufacturers, with ongoing developments influencing growth strategies.
Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buses And Coaches Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Fuel Type (Diesel, Electric And Hybrid, Other Fuel Types), By Application (General Transit, Personal And Recreational, Tourist, Other Applications), By Body Built" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global buses and coaches market, valued at USD 42.3 billion in 2025, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching USD 66.7 billion by 2034. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions. Buses and coaches are pivotal for urban mobility, intercity travel, and tourism, addressing the needs of densely populated and tourist-heavy regions worldwide.
Market segmentation includes city buses for urban areas, intercity buses and coaches for long distances, and school buses for student transport. The industry is witnessing continuous advancements in vehicle design, fuel efficiency, and safety standards.
Regional demand varies, with Asia-Pacific leading due to rapid urbanization and public transportation expansion. North America and Europe follow with significant markets driven by school transit and tourism needs.
Key Insights into the Buses and Coaches Market
Electric Buses: Growing adoption to reduce emissions and improve air quality. Hybrid Buses: Increased interest as a transitional technology. Smart Buses: Enhancing passenger information and fleet management through technology integration. Luxury Coaches: Rising demand for premium travel experiences.
Drivers and Challenges
Urbanization and Congestion: Rapid city growth and traffic increase demand for public transport. Environmental Concerns: Drive adoption of electric and hybrid models. Tourism Growth: Fuels demand for coaches. Government Initiatives: Investments in public transport boost market growth. High Initial Costs: Significant investment required for electric and hybrid vehicles. Infrastructure Development: Need for charging infrastructure for electric buses.
Market Segmentation
Fuel Type: Diesel, Electric and Hybrid, Other Fuel Types. Application: General Transit, Personal and Recreational, Tourist, Other Applications. Body Built: Fully Built, Customizable. Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America.
Your Report Takeaways
Projections for global market size and growth (CAGR) through 2034. Impacts of geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on supply and demand. Detailed market size, share, and outlook across regions and countries. Trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the short and long term. Technological advancements and factor analyses. Key player profiles and industry news updates.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 150
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value in 2025
| 42.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value by 2034
| 66.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly Daimler AG) Volkswagen AG CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (IVECO subsidiary of CNH Industrial) YUTONG Volvo Hyundai Motor Company Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Ashok Leyland Zhongtong Bus ANKAI Daimler India Bharat Benz Mitsubishi Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Scania UD Trucks Corp. Ford Motor Company Toyota Motor Corporation BYD Auto Shaanxi Automobile Group Beiqi Foton Motor Co. SAIC Motor Commercial Vehicle Co. MAN Truck & Bus SE Irizar Solaris VDL Gaz Group NefAZ (KAMAZ affiliate) UAZ Elegantbus Cento Bus Bus Factory Pacific Tur Lux Bus America Vamoose Bus Enel X Brazil PSA Temsa Hafilat Karsan Otokar Tata Motors Cania AB
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
