TEQUILA ZARPADO TURNS UP THE HEAT, LAUNCHES SPICY CAROLINA REAPER TEQUILA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Like all Zarpado Tequilas, the new spicy Blanco is made from 100 percent mature Blue Agave that is slow-cooked and double distilled, providing a balanced, textured and agave-forward profile. The addition of the peppers not only adds a fiery spice, but also brings forward fruity and tropical flavors from the Carolina Reaper and floral notes from the Habanero, complementing the Tequila profile perfectly.

"Spicy cocktails and spirits continue to gain popularity and we're excited to launch this truly unique spicy Tequila," said Terry Lozoff, VP and Spirits Director at Latitude Beverage. "You're going to taste the heat, of course, but Carolina Reaper peppers also have flavor notes that work really well with Zarpado's profile. The spice is balanced, and doesn't get in the way of the great flavor of this Tequila. It's the perfect spirit for spice lovers and an ideal addition to your favorite spicy cocktail."

On the nose, lively aromas of stone fruit and spicy peppers meld with a sweet agave profile. In the mouth, layers of flavor emerge with tropical fruits notes like pineapple and papaya, along with a hint of smokiness and a mouth-coating fiery heat.

Tequila Zarpado Reaper has an SRP of $28.99 and will be available for purchase online in most states and on shelves in various markets across the U.S. For more information and to purchase online, visit TequilaZarpado and follow @TequilaZarpado on Instagram.

About Tequila Zarpado

Tequila Zarpado is a line of small-batch premium Tequilas that bring true craft quality at an everyday price point. They are crafted at a multi-generational family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Zarpado's lineup includes Blanco, Reposado and Anejo expressions. For more information, visit TequilaZarpado .

Tequila Zarpado is owned by Latitude Beverage Co, the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of award-winning wine and spirits brands including 90+ Cellars, Wheel Horse Whiskey and Steel 43 Vodka. For more information, visit latitudebeverage .

