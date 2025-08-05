Beal Bank USA Increases Funding To CBL Properties To $443MM
"We are pleased to further our relationship with Beal Bank through this transaction," said Ben Jaenicke, EVP - CFO of CBL Properties. "This financing strengthens our balance sheet by extending our maturities, reducing interest rate risk, and locking in the attractive returns and cash flow generation from the four-mall acquisition."
About Beal Bank USA: Beal Bank USA (Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, has assets of approximately $16.9 billion as of June 2025. The Bank has a well-earned reputation as stable, strongly-capitalized financial institution.
About CSG Investments, Inc.: CSG Investments, Inc. is a global buy-and-hold institution headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We provide flexible and creative capital solutions for all types of commercial and industrial customers. CSG Investments, Inc. is an affiliate of Beal Bank USA, a strongly capitalized financial institution. CSG Investments, Inc. is a direct, one-stop source of capital for up to $1 billion per transaction.
About CBL Properties: Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 89 properties totaling 55.4 million square feet across 22 states, including 55 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.
Contacts:
Damien Reynolds ([email protected] ; 469-467-5618)
Matt Hart ([email protected] ; 469-467-5698)
SOURCE CSG Investments, Inc.; Beal Bank USA
