Talent Tech Labs Releases 13Th Talent Acquisition Ecosystem, Reflecting Breakthrough AI Innovation In Talent Technology
The Talent Acquisition ecosystem is organized around the four core stages of the hiring process and is further organized into 14 verticals and 36 sub-verticals that reflect the nuanced interplay of technologies across each phase. This layered structure has long helped readers make sense of a complex and crowded technology landscape by offering a clear, navigable view of how the tools connect and evolve.
Altogether, in alignment with expert findings, Talent Acquisition Ecosystem 13 defines:
-
4 central stages of Talent Acquisition: Source, Engage, Select and Hire
14 verticals outlining the intricacies between each of these stages
36 further classified sub-verticals to best capture the current landscape of impactful tools in Talent Acquisition
With more than 500 companies featured, 137 newcomers are making their debut in Talent Acquisition Ecosystem 13
"Since our founding, Talent Tech Labs's mission has been to demystify the complex and ever-changing talent tech space," said Brian Delle Donne, TTL's Co-Founder and Partner, Research. "Our ecosystem infographics have become a trusted resource for clarity and direction. This release of our TA Ecosystem 13 builds on that legacy, delivering actionable insights to help organizations navigate this new era defined by AI-driven innovation."
In September 2025, Talent Tech Labs will debut its first Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem, reflecting the increasing strategic importance of technologies that support a more holistic view of the universal workforce. This new framework will complement TTL's existing Talent Acquisition and Talent Management ecosystems, offering the most comprehensive view on how work is evolving and how technology is shaping its future.
To explore the full findings and download Talent Acquisition Ecosystem 13, click here .
About Talent Tech Labs (TTL)
Talent Tech Labs, a QuantumWork Advisory company, is an independent, unbiased research and advisory firm focused exclusively on Workforce Technology. Through industry-expert research and advisory services focused on Talent Acquisition and HR technology, TTL has been enabling leading corporations, staffing firms and solution providers to effectively capitalize on rapid innovations in automation and AI in shaping the future of work.
