Infrared Imaging Market Worth $11.65 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infrared imaging market is projected to grow from USD 8.61 billion in 2025 to USD 11.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The infrared imaging market presents opportunities in AI-powered thermal analytics, drone-integrated surveillance, and autonomous inspection systems. Growth in predictive maintenance, smart manufacturing, and energy-efficient infrastructure is driving demand. Additionally, increasing needs for non-contact monitoring, environmental assessments, and real-time diagnostics create avenues for scalable, intelligent, and sector-specific infrared imaging solutions across industries.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 8.61 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 11.65 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type, component, wavelength, application, technology, vertical, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High cost associated with infrared cameras Key Market Opportunities Integration of infrared imaging technology into consumer electronics Key Market Drivers Increasing use of infrared imaging products in security & surveillance applications



Thermal segment to hold prominent share of infrared imaging market, based on type, throughout forecast period.

The thermal segment is expected to capture a dominant share of the infrared imaging market due to its broad applicability and cost-effective deployment across industries. Unlike other types, thermal imaging detects heat signatures without requiring any visible light, making it ideal for applications in total darkness, smoke, or fog. This makes it highly valuable in defense, surveillance, industrial inspections, and fire detection. Additionally, advancements in uncooled thermal sensors have made the technology more affordable, boosting its adoption in commercial and consumer-grade products. From automotive driver-assistance systems to HVAC inspections and energy audits, thermal imaging is critical in preventive maintenance and safety applications. Moreover, increased integration with AI and IoT systems is enhancing the intelligence and automation capabilities of thermal solutions, widening their use cases. The scalability, accuracy, and reliability of thermal imaging contribute to its continued prominence, especially as industries prioritize safety, operational efficiency, and real-time monitoring in increasingly complex and remote environments. As such, the thermal segment is poised to remain a cornerstone of the infrared imaging landscape throughout the forecast period.

Cameras to exhibit significant CAGR in infrared imaging market, based on component segment, during forecast period.

Cameras are projected to register a significant CAGR in the component segment of the infrared imaging market due to their rising use across multiple sectors, such as defense, industrial automation, automotive, and healthcare. These infrared cameras enable the visualization of temperature variations and are essential for real-time thermal monitoring, inspection, and diagnostics. Their versatility allows integration into handheld devices, fixed surveillance systems, and drone platforms. Advancements in sensor resolution, compact design, and cost reduction further drive their adoption. Additionally, the emergence of uncooled infrared cameras has made technology more accessible for commercial and consumer applications. In smart manufacturing environments, infrared cameras are extensively used for predictive maintenance, helping detect mechanical wear or overheating components before failures occur. In the automotive industry, they are increasingly featured in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, AI-powered enhancements enable intelligent data interpretation from thermal images, supporting automation and decision-making. With such diverse use cases and continuous innovation, the camera segment is positioned to demonstrate substantial growth and play a pivotal role in expanding the capabilities of infrared imaging systems.

Asia Pacific to record highest CAGR during forecast period in infrared imaging market.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the infrared imaging industry , driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure growth, and increasing defense budgets in key countries such as China, Japan, and India. The region is witnessing large-scale adoption of infrared technologies in manufacturing for quality control, energy audits, and equipment maintenance, particularly in electronics, automotive, and heavy industries. Growing urbanization and smart city initiatives also contribute to increased deployment of thermal imaging in building inspections, surveillance systems, and public safety infrastructure. Additionally, heightened geopolitical tensions in the region are spurring investments in defense-grade thermal imaging solutions for border monitoring and night-vision capabilities. The presence of major consumer electronics and semiconductor manufacturing hubs further supports the development and integration of infrared technologies. Moreover, the region's strong focus on renewable energy, environmental monitoring, and healthcare diagnostics is opening up new use cases for thermal imaging. With supportive government initiatives and a thriving ecosystem of local manufacturers and system integrators, Asia Pacific is well-positioned to lead global growth in the infrared imaging market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the infrared imaging companies include Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Fluke Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), RTX (US), Exosens (France), Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. (Israel), Lynred (France), Allied Vision Technologies GmbH (Germany), BAE Systems. (UK), and Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), among others.

