Techbros Launches The Southwest's First AI-Driven ITAD & E-Waste Facility - Pioneering The Future Of Secure Recycling And Sustainable Innovation

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move that's redefining electronics recycling, Techbros Electronic Recycling has officially launched the Southwest's first fully AI-integrated, R2v3-certified ITAD and e-waste processing facility a next-generation operation that fuses sustainability, automation, and military-grade data destruction under one roof.

With global e-waste projected to exceed 74 million tons by 2030, Techbros is rising to meet the challenge by leveraging artificial intelligence across all facets of its business from intelligent logistics planning and real-time inventory workflows to automated device diagnostics, downstream tracking, and marketing optimization .

"We believe AI isn't just about efficiency it's a powerful tool for creating sustainable systems, minimizing waste, and extending the lifecycle of valuable electronics," said Sarkes Mkrdichian , of Techbros. "We've built a facility that's smarter, greener, and more secure one that sets a new benchmark for ITAD and recycling in America."

Built to meet the highest industry certifications, including R2v3, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 . The newly expanded facility features a live customer portal powered by ERP and diagnostic integrations that provide clients with real-time visibility, compliance records, and asset tracking.

The company is working with a growing network of AI-powered partners to ensure every aspect of its operations drives value and reduces environmental impact:

Strategic Tech & Sustainability Ecosystem:



WipeOS – Secure, AI-integrated data wiping and reporting

Makor ERP – Real-time inventory, compliance, and downstream logistics

SEMRush, Uplead, Mailchimp & HubSpot – AI-driven lead generation, remarketing, and customer engagement

Advanced Diagnostic Platforms – AI-based hardware testing and resale evaluation Predictive Route Optimization – Reducing emissions through AI-enhanced scheduling and pickup logistics

"From the moment a client schedules a pickup to the final stage of asset resale or certified destruction, AI helps us make smarter, more sustainable decisions at every step," added Mkrdichian.

Techbros services a growing client base that includes data centers, healthcare networks, Fortune 500 enterprises, and public institutions , offering free electronics pickup, full audit reporting, and environmentally responsible recycling with a strict zero-landfill policy.

Facility Highlights:



AI-driven diagnostics, logistics, and testing workflows

Secure data destruction of data-bearing devices

Customer transparency via live portal and compliance dashboards

Global partnerships with certified downstream recyclers Dallas & Iowa facilities scheduled to open in 2026

Techbros isn't just processing electronics, it's reshaping how businesses think about IT asset recovery, compliance, and circular sustainability in the age of AI.

SOURCE Techbros

