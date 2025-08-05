Ketteq Secures $20M Series B Funding To Scale Global Growth And Continued AI-Powered Supply Chain Planning Innovation

Funding round supports ketteQ's mission to deliver adaptive planning, AI-powered insights, and measurable results in months, not years.

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ, the provider of the world's most adaptive supply chain planning solutions, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series B funding led by Vocap Partners. The new capital will accelerate the company's global expansion, fuel continued innovation in agentic AI and Agentforce and strengthen delivery capacity to meet growing global demand from manufacturers, distributors, and service organizations seeking faster, more innovative planning solutions.

"The world's supply chains are being redefined, and ketteQ was purpose-built for this exact moment," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "We've shown what works: AI that acts, planning that adapts, and value delivered in months, not years. Our investors see it too, and this round allows us to stay focused, move faster, and scale what's working."

Unlike legacy supply chain planning providers attempting to retrofit outdated architectures with AI layers, ketteQ was built from the ground up in the cloud with deep integration to Salesforce, designed specifically for complex, ever-changing supply chain environments. At the core of its platform is PolymatiQTM, an agentic AI solver engine that enables adaptive planning across demand, inventory, production, material and service.

ketteQ's cloud-native architecture and intelligent automation help organizations move beyond reactive decision-making to proactively orchestrate their supply chains, supporting revenue growth, customer satisfaction, and operational resilience.

ketteQ is trusted by some of the world's most respected brands, including Coca-Cola, Carrier, Johnson Controls, NCR Voyix, and Alliance Consumer Group , all of whom rely on the platform to move beyond reactive firefighting and toward proactive, AI-powered decision-making.

The company's momentum is reflected in strong business metrics, including:



170% average annual CARR growth

134% net revenue retention

100% implementation success rate Deployments completed in months, not years

Scaling What Works

With this new funding, ketteQ will accelerate investment across five core areas:

– Expanding delivery teams and partner enablement to support faster go-lives– Deepening support and expert services for adoption, retention, and value realization– Advancing PolymatiQTM to enable next-gen planning capabilities– Certifying and supporting global consulting partners– Embedding intelligent workflows and Salesforce agents into the ketteQ solution clouds

"Every supply chain in the world is under pressure to modernize, and adaptive, AI-enabled planning is now mission critical, not optional," said Mike Becker, Managing Partner at Vocap Partners. "In a market urgently searching for modern solutions, ketteQ isn't catching up-they're leading. That's why we're proud to continue backing the team in this next phase of global growth."

Learn More

To explore ketteQ's Series B funding, strategy, and future vision, visit the Series B landing page at .

About ketteQ

ketteQ is the world's most adaptive supply chain planning solution, purpose-built for complex, ever-changing business environments. Powered by PolymatiQTM, an agentic AI solver engine, ketteQ enables organizations to move from reactive to proactive planning across demand, inventory, production, and service. The platform is deeply integrated with Salesforce but operates flexibly across any enterprise environment. ketteQ delivers real-time insights, rapid user adoption, and enterprise-wide scalability. To learn more, visit .

About Vocap Partners

Vocap Partners is an early growth equity firm investing in B2B software and healthcare IT companies with strong product-market fit and clear paths to scale. The firm combines capital with deep operating experience to support execution across go-to-market, product strategy, and organizational development. With offices in Atlanta, New York, and Vero Beach, Vocap has a strong track record of helping entrepreneurs build and realize value. Learn more at .

