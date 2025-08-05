Pharmacovigilance Automation Market Size, Key Players And Trends 2025
|Company
|Contributions & Offerings
|Oracle Corporation
|Provides cloud-based safety and pharmacovigilance solutions, integrating AI for automated case processing and compliance management.
|Veeva Systems Inc.
|Offers cloud software tailored for life sciences, including pharmacovigilance modules that streamline safety data management and reporting.
|ArisGlobal
|Develops end-to-end drug safety and pharmacovigilance platforms with automation, AI, and regulatory compliance features.
|IQVIA
|Combines real-world data analytics with automation to enhance signal detection, adverse event reporting, and clinical safety workflows.
|Cognizant Technology Solutions
|Delivers IT and BPO services focusing on automated pharmacovigilance processes, leveraging AI and machine learning for data accuracy.
|Accenture
|Provides digital transformation and AI-driven pharmacovigilance automation services to optimize safety data workflows globally.
|Genpact
|Specializes in AI-powered pharmacovigilance automation, improving adverse event case processing and regulatory reporting efficiency.
|Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
|Offers integrated technology solutions automating safety data capture, analysis, and regulatory submissions in pharmacovigilance.
|Parexel International Corporation
|Provides clinical research and safety automation services, enhancing pharmacovigilance with AI-enabled case management and reporting tools.
|ICON plc
|Focuses on clinical research and drug safety automation, utilizing advanced analytics and automated adverse event monitoring systems.
Pharmacovigilance Automation Market Key Players List
- Oracle Corporation Veeva Systems Inc. ArisGlobal IQVIA Cognizant Technology Solutions Accenture Genpact Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Parexel International Corporation ICON plc Capgemini SE PharmaLex GmbH Indegene Pvt Ltd BioClinica (part of ERT) Infosys Limited HCL Technologies Ennov Tech Mahindra Zifo RnD Solutions NNIT A/S
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare: Global Pharmaceutical & Compounding Market Outlook (2024–2034)
The pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging sectors are undergoing notable transformation, supported by rising demand for personalized treatments, automation, and regulatory compliance. Here's a breakdown of key market trajectories:
- GCC Compounding Pharmacy Market
The GCC compounding pharmacy market is witnessing a strong upward trend. Valued at USD 16.39 million in 2024, it is expected to reach approximately USD 40.26 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.27%. This growth is driven by the increasing need for tailored medications across the Gulf region. Global Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market
The non-sterile compounding pharmacy market was estimated at USD 5.97 billion in 2024 and is set to almost double by 2034, reaching around USD 12.11 billion. With a CAGR of 7.34%, the market reflects expanding demand for dosage flexibility and patient-specific drug formulations. Global Pharmacy Automation Market
The pharmacy automation market is advancing rapidly as healthcare systems adopt technologies to streamline dispensing and improve safety. Starting at USD 6.35 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 16.65 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market
The global compounding pharmacy market stood at USD 13.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to USD 22.91 billion by 2034. This steady growth, at a CAGR of 5.15%, is propelled by rising chronic disease prevalence and the need for customized drug therapies. Global Vials Used in Compounding Pharmacy Market
The vials used in compounding pharmacy market is set for strong revenue growth over the forecast period. The market is expanding in response to higher demand for safe and precise medication containers, especially in sterile compounding. Global Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Market
The biotechnology and pharmaceutical services market is projected to grow from USD 76.51 billion in 2024 to around USD 130.56 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.48%. The market benefits from increased outsourcing, R&D intensity, and regulatory support. Global Biopharmaceuticals CRO Market
The biopharmaceuticals CRO (Contract Research Organization) market is on a robust growth path. With rising R&D and a push for cost efficiency, the market is expected to generate significant revenue gains through 2034. Global Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market
The pharmaceutical spray drying market is valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2024 and forecast to nearly double, reaching USD 4.93 billion by 2034. A CAGR of 7.67% reflects the increased use of this technology for enhancing bioavailability in drug formulations. Global Ready-to-Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
The ready-to-use pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2034. Growing at a CAGR of 7.24%, this market is shaped by demand for efficiency, sterility, and compliance. Global Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market
The pharmaceutical secondary packaging market is estimated at USD 43.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 69.45 billion by 2034. With a CAGR of 4.94%, this segment is critical for safety labeling, tracking, and brand protection.
Segments Covered in The Report
By Function
- Case Processing & Reporting
- Case Intake Medical Review Data Entry & Coding
By Technology
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning Natural Language Processing (NLP) Cloud-Based PV Platforms Rules-Based Automation Tools Intelligent Automation
By Deployment Mode
- On-Premises Cloud-Based
By End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Pharmacovigilance Service Providers Regulatory Agencies Academic & Research Institutions
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
To invest in our premium strategic solution and customized market report options, click here:
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare : Get a Subscription
About Us
Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research . Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.
Our Trusted Data Partners
Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire
Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment