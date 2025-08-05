International Vloggers Road Trip With Green Tech

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organized by Shenzhen Daily, a unique road trip kicked off in Pingshan District on the morning of July 9, aiming to showcase the future of sustainable living. Titled“Greenwise Xplore Road Trip,” the event saw eight international vloggers board six technologically advanced BYD new energy vehicles (NEVs), holding Timekettle's simultaneous translation devices, to explore the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's green initiatives.

This event reflects Shenzhen Daily's commitment to promoting sustainable development and cross-cultural communication . By inviting international vloggers to experience the Greater Bay Area's green transformation firsthand, Shenzhen Daily not only demonstrated the region's technological innovation but also strengthened Shenzhen's role as a bridge for global dialogue on environmental progress.

Three cities, one green pulse

The journey began at BYD's global headquarters in Pingshan, a hub of technological innovation. The road trip was conceived to provide firsthand experience of how BYD's latest technological advancements function in real-world applications.

Departing Pingshan, the convoy did not head directly to Zhuhai but instead took a distinctive route to the Nanshan Energy Ecological Park, in which the process of waste-to-resource conversion is highlighted. Observing the waste treatment processes through the windows, the vloggers witnessed how each step embodies the environmental ethos of“for the environment, for the future.”

By evening that day, the convoy reached the highly anticipated Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link. This world-class, cross-sea infrastructure project not only connects Shenzhen and Zhongshan but also symbolizes the accelerating integration of transportation and green development within the Greater Bay Area. The scenic view of the azure sea waters and the imposing cross-sea bridge created a captivating moment.

On July 10, the vloggers visited Guishan Island in Zhuhai, gaining close-up insight into the offshore wind power project. Amidst the howling sea breeze, the massive turbine blades slowly rotated, converting wind energy into electricity, each one seemingly telling a story of green power.

Leaving Zhuhai, the convoy continued northward, ultimately arriving in Guangzhou. This ancient commercial capital is now embracing green transformation with renewed vigor.

On July 11, the vloggers visited the Lieqiao Substation in Guangzhou's Tianhe District. The 110 kV substation, designed like a“Power Box,” functions as the city's“green heart” - a vital power facility that also serves as a public art space.

Eight vloggers: Eyes on GBA

Mahmoud Hamdy Mahmoud Ahmed, a Shenzhen Global Communication Ambassador:“The cars are so quiet, so smooth. And honestly, I was worried about charging and auto driving but it was actually very easy-the stations were everywhere. I felt like I was driving the future. It made me realize that clean energy isn't just an idea anymore-it's here, it works, and it feels good. The wind farm in Zhuhai was unforgettable. Huge turbines spinning slowly in the wind, with the ocean in the background-it felt like nature and technology were dancing together.”

Cyntia Midori Yamauchi, a Shenzhen Global Communication Ambassador:“Usually, we think of recycling things like plastics and paper-materials we can reuse. But they also burn materials that can't be recycled. The steam then generates energy. They've also incorporated green spaces. I was very impressed because China is focusing heavily on maintaining technology while also protecting the environment.”

Six NEVs and tech empowerment

Throughout the drive, the vloggers expressed amazement from now and then. The intelligent driving assistance system in the Denza N9 offered a sense of the convenience and safety brought by technology. Meanwhile, the advanced Lingyuan system integrated into the Fang Cheng Bao Bao 8 showcased the powerful capabilities of NEVs in intelligent off-road functions, dynamic drone deployment, and numerous other smart features.

The allure of Shenzhen's“Intelligent Manufacturing” was evident throughout the journey. The vloggers used the Honor Magic V5 smartphones to capture highlights, effortlessly documenting moments like the Bao 8's dynamic maneuvers and the stunning views along the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link. Additionally, the Timekettle translation devices helped bridge language gaps, facilitating smoother interactions with local staff.

From the innovation hub in Pingshan, to the resource recycling at Nanshan, the breathtaking Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, the offshore wind power in Zhuhai, and the pulsing energy grid in Guangzhou-these three cities, each with its distinct character, collectively painted a vivid picture of the Greater Bay Area's robust green development trajectory.

